Travel: The latest NI holiday offers at home and abroad
Helen McGurk rounds up some of this week’s latest deals
CO CORK: Celebrate Mother’s Day and give your Mum the gift of ultimate relaxation with a getaway to Fota Island Resort, pictured. A one night Mother’s Day stay starts from €559 for the entire stay, which includes overnight accommodation with breakfast, the Joy of Beauty Facial, access to the Hydrotherapy Pool and Thermal Suite, a tranquillity candle and a three-course dinner in The Amber Lounge.www.fotaislandresort.ie
ALGARVE: Clube Maria Luisa 3 star, Olhus d’Agua, SC, 7 nights from £319pps, Belfast International Airport, March 30. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
Spain: Majorca, Palma Nova, 4 star Globales Palmanova, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on April 25. Price: £489 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
PAPHOS: Coral Bay, Villa Daniella Coral Bay, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 27. Price: £439 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
COSTA DORADA: International II Apartments 2 star+, Salou, SC, 11 Nights from £339pps from Belfast International, May 13. To book visit: tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
PARIS: Three nights, Prince Albert Montmartre Hotel, Bed & Breakfast, November 5, 2022. Prices from £258pp. Call 02890 471125 or email [email protected]