TRAVEL: The latest NI holiday offers at home and abroad

Enjoy an Easter break at Hotel Kilkenny

KILKENNY: Easter at Hotel Kilkenny. Accommodation in a spacious deluxe bedroom, full Irish breakfast on each morning, dinner on one evening in Pure Bar where kids eat for free from the children’s menu. From €480 for the two-night break and from €690 for the three-night stay for 2 adults and 2 children. For further information see www.Hotelkilkenny.ie or www.AdventureEscapes.ie

MAJORCA: Protur Aparthotel Bonaire 4 Star+, Cala Bona, SC, 7 nights from £369pps, from Belfast International, April 23. To book visit: tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

RHODES: Cosmos Maris, 2 Star+, Lardos, SC, 7 nights from £339pps, from Belfast International, June 8. To book visit: tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 4 star Melia Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on May 13. Price: £449 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

FUERTEVENTURA: Jandia, 4 star Occidental Jandia Playa, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on May 18. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. To book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.