The Dunadry Hotel in Co Antrim has an offer on a painting weekend

CO ANTRIM: Dunadry Hotel & Gardens (pictured) hosts an outdoor landscape workshop weekend for art lovers of all levels on June 7&8. Package includes a two-night stay with breakfast each morning, three-hour guided outdoor landscape workshop with local artist Sorrel Wills, and dinner at the Millrace Restaurant on the second night. Soft pastels and pastelmat paper will be provided. Rate from £190 per person sharing. For more information or to book contact [email protected] or for more information on the hotel visit www.dunadry.com

COSTA DORADA: International II Apartments. Depart from Belfast International on May 13, stay for 11 nights (Self Catering) from just £269pps. Prices include: flights, accommodation, transfers, luggage and 24/7 support.Book online or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

KOS: Cleopatra Superior 3 star, Kardamena, B&B, 7 nights from £339pps from Belfast International, May 14. Book online or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MENORCA: Santo Tomas, 4 star Globales Lord Nelson, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on May 18. Price: £529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 4 star Hotel Alicante Gran Sol by Melia, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on June 17. Price: £419 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.