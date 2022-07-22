Jet2 holidays has a great offer to Zante

ZANTE (pictured): Tsilivi, 3 star Irene Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on September 21. Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SPAIN: Palma City, 3 star Amic Horizonte, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on September 25. Price: £449 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

KOS: Alexandra Hotel 3 Star+, Kos town, SC, 14 nights from £759pps, £1,159(2+1) £1,919 (2+2), from Belfast International, September 10.

To book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CORFU: Esperides Studios & Apartments 2 Star, Sidari, SC, 7 nights from £399pps, £1,039 (2+1), from Belfast International, September 16. To book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

C0 KILDARE: Carton House: Enjoy a rose-themed stay from from €375pp and includes an overnight stay in a luxurious Garden Wing bedroom, a tour of The House and Rose Garden, The Rose Restore treatment in Carton House Spa, a glass of Laurent-Perrier Rosé Champagne, dinner in Kathleen’s Kitchen and breakfast.

To find out more visit www.cartonhouse.com