News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Travel: There's plenty for all tastes and budgets in this week's offers, including a trip to the sunshine state - Florida!

Check out the latest offers at home and abroad
By Helen McGurk
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST- 2 min read
FLORIDA: Towneplace Suites by Marriott Orlando, 3 Star, Kissimmee, RO, 14 nights from £1,549pps, £3,959 (2+1), £5,039 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 25, 2024. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.FLORIDA: Towneplace Suites by Marriott Orlando, 3 Star, Kissimmee, RO, 14 nights from £1,549pps, £3,959 (2+1), £5,039 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 25, 2024. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
FLORIDA: Towneplace Suites by Marriott Orlando, 3 Star, Kissimmee, RO, 14 nights from £1,549pps, £3,959 (2+1), £5,039 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 25, 2024. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

FLORIDA: Towneplace Suites by Marriott Orlando, 3 Star, Kissimmee, RO, 14 nights from £1,549pps, £3,959 (2+1), £5,039 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 25, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 10. Price: £269 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PORTUGAL: Algarve, 4 star Vila Petra Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on October 24. Price: £529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

FLORIDA: Towneplace Suites by Marriott Orlando, 3 Star, Orlando, RO, 14 nights from £1,599pps, £4,149 (2+1), £5,299 (2+2), from Belfast International, July 2, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Most Popular

CRUISE: Belfast to Majorca, Discover Iberia, Marella Discovery 2, AI, 7 nights from £1,519pps, July 16, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO ARMAGH: New Forge house, Craigavon. A two-night mid-week break with dinner B & B is £490 per couple. Visit https://www.newforgehouse.com/ for more information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CO DOWN: Manse on the Beach, Kirkistown: Enjoy 18 holes at the Kirkistown Gold Club, then enjoy a three-course meal in the Braid restaurant. DB& B is £125 PPS. If you want to add a bottle of prosecco and a Jacuzzi spa experience it is an extra £10 per person. Visit https://[email protected] for more information.

CO CORK: An overnight stay in a Family Room at Fota Island Resort starts from €444 per night including breakfast and dinner. The self-catering Lodges start from €215 per night (for a minimum 3 night stay). Visit www.fotaisland.ie

CO LONDONDERRY: Enjoy a giant break at the White Horse Hotel from £129 per room per night. . Visit https://www.whitehorsehotel.biz for more information.

Related topics:FloridaTravelNorthern IrelandTui