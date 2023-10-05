Travel: There's plenty for all tastes and budgets in this week's offers, including a trip to the sunshine state - Florida!
FLORIDA: Towneplace Suites by Marriott Orlando, 3 Star, Kissimmee, RO, 14 nights from £1,549pps, £3,959 (2+1), £5,039 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 25, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 10. Price: £269 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
PORTUGAL: Algarve, 4 star Vila Petra Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on October 24. Price: £529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
FLORIDA: Towneplace Suites by Marriott Orlando, 3 Star, Orlando, RO, 14 nights from £1,599pps, £4,149 (2+1), £5,299 (2+2), from Belfast International, July 2, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CRUISE: Belfast to Majorca, Discover Iberia, Marella Discovery 2, AI, 7 nights from £1,519pps, July 16, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CO ARMAGH: New Forge house, Craigavon. A two-night mid-week break with dinner B & B is £490 per couple. Visit https://www.newforgehouse.com/ for more information.
CO DOWN: Manse on the Beach, Kirkistown: Enjoy 18 holes at the Kirkistown Gold Club, then enjoy a three-course meal in the Braid restaurant. DB& B is £125 PPS. If you want to add a bottle of prosecco and a Jacuzzi spa experience it is an extra £10 per person. Visit https://[email protected] for more information.
CO CORK: An overnight stay in a Family Room at Fota Island Resort starts from €444 per night including breakfast and dinner. The self-catering Lodges start from €215 per night (for a minimum 3 night stay). Visit www.fotaisland.ie
CO LONDONDERRY: Enjoy a giant break at the White Horse Hotel from £129 per room per night. . Visit https://www.whitehorsehotel.biz for more information.