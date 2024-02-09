All Sections
Travel: There's still plenty of Valentine's offers available across Northern Ireland

Don’t worry if you’ve late, there’s still some lovely Valentine’s deals on offer, as well as plenty of sunshine holidays for the months ahead
By Helen McGurk
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:48 GMT
Galgorm Resort and Spa has a special one-night Valentine's offer

CO ANTRIM: Galgorm Cottage Suites, one night luxury Valentine’s escape costs £460 per room and includes dinner, B&B and use of the thermal suite, based on two people sharing, Visit www.galgorm.com for more information.

LONDONDERRY: Maldron Hotel. As part of a Sleepy Sunday offer you can both enjoy a two-course evening meal with a glass of wine, wake next morning to a hearty breakfast and relax for longer with a late checkout! From £168 per room based on two people sharing. Visit www.maldronhotelderry.com for more information.

CO DOWN: Treat the little treasure in your life to a half-term overnight escape. This package includes a complimentary goodie bag for children, a movie night option, a pool fun hour, a bouncy castle and access to an arts and crafts room. The deal also includes access to the Country Club with its 15-metre pool.. Based on two adults and one child from £145 per night. Visit www.lamon.co.uk

CANARY ISLANDS:Las Palmas City, 3 star Bull Astoria Las Palmas, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on March 14. Price: £299 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TURKEY: Antalya, 4 star Ramada Resort Lara, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on February 16. Price: £479 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CRUISE: Belfast to Majorca, Coastal Gems, Marella Discovery 2, AI, 7 nights from £1,529pps, June 4. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO FERMANAGH: Lough Erne Resort, Eternal Love package includes an overnight stay in one of the resort’s newly refurbished guestrooms, an eight-course tasting menu experience at the Catalina Restaurant, with a glass of prosecco, breakfast and complimentary use of the infinity pool, sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi at the Thai Spa, all starting at £204.50pps. Visit www.lougherneresort.com or phone +44(0)28 6632 3230

