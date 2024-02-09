Travel: There's still plenty of Valentine's offers available across Northern Ireland
CO ANTRIM: Galgorm Cottage Suites, one night luxury Valentine’s escape costs £460 per room and includes dinner, B&B and use of the thermal suite, based on two people sharing, Visit www.galgorm.com for more information.
LONDONDERRY: Maldron Hotel. As part of a Sleepy Sunday offer you can both enjoy a two-course evening meal with a glass of wine, wake next morning to a hearty breakfast and relax for longer with a late checkout! From £168 per room based on two people sharing. Visit www.maldronhotelderry.com for more information.
CO DOWN: Treat the little treasure in your life to a half-term overnight escape. This package includes a complimentary goodie bag for children, a movie night option, a pool fun hour, a bouncy castle and access to an arts and crafts room. The deal also includes access to the Country Club with its 15-metre pool.. Based on two adults and one child from £145 per night. Visit www.lamon.co.uk
CANARY ISLANDS:Las Palmas City, 3 star Bull Astoria Las Palmas, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on March 14. Price: £299 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
TURKEY: Antalya, 4 star Ramada Resort Lara, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on February 16. Price: £479 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CRUISE: Belfast to Majorca, Coastal Gems, Marella Discovery 2, AI, 7 nights from £1,529pps, June 4. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CO FERMANAGH: Lough Erne Resort, Eternal Love package includes an overnight stay in one of the resort’s newly refurbished guestrooms, an eight-course tasting menu experience at the Catalina Restaurant, with a glass of prosecco, breakfast and complimentary use of the infinity pool, sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi at the Thai Spa, all starting at £204.50pps. Visit www.lougherneresort.com or phone +44(0)28 6632 3230
