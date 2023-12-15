The TUI BLUE Atlantica Bay, Cyprus

CYPRUS: TUI BLUE Atlantica Bay, 4 Star +, AI, 7 nights from £1,309pps, from Belfast International, September 5, 2024. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

​CO DOWN: The Burrendale Hotel, Country Club & Spa. Enjoy a midweek special offer from Sunday - Thursday to set yourself up for Christmas from £150 per person sharing. Enjoy two nights B&B with dinner on an evening of your choice. Visit www.burrendale.com for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CO ARMAGH: Armagh City Hotel. Enjoy a choice of a 30-minute spa treatment, designed to soothe and revitalize! Have lunch or dinner with a £20 voucher per adult going towards the cost. After a great night’s sleep, a hearty Irish breakfast awaits! From £120 per person per night based on two sharing. Visit https://www.armaghcityhotel.com for more information.

CO DOWN: Briglane Cottage. Get into the swing of Christmas with a two-night stay for four people and 18 holes at the links course at nearby Kirkistown Castle Golf Club as part of this Stay and Play offer! There is also a £25 meal voucher per person for use in the well-known local restaurant, The Clubhouse. The cottage offers a peaceful and cosy retreat near the shore with all the creature comforts of home. From £600 based on four people sharing. Email [email protected] for more information.

SPAIN: Costa Blanca, 3 star Hotel Servigroup Pueblo Benidorm, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on January 26, 2024. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAROTE: 3+ star Galeon Playa Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on January 5, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £589 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.