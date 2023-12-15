Travel: Thinking of a Christmas or New Year break or planning for next summer? There's plenty of great offers here
CYPRUS: TUI BLUE Atlantica Bay, 4 Star +, AI, 7 nights from £1,309pps, from Belfast International, September 5, 2024. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CO DOWN: The Burrendale Hotel, Country Club & Spa. Enjoy a midweek special offer from Sunday - Thursday to set yourself up for Christmas from £150 per person sharing. Enjoy two nights B&B with dinner on an evening of your choice. Visit www.burrendale.com for more information.
CO ARMAGH: Armagh City Hotel. Enjoy a choice of a 30-minute spa treatment, designed to soothe and revitalize! Have lunch or dinner with a £20 voucher per adult going towards the cost. After a great night’s sleep, a hearty Irish breakfast awaits! From £120 per person per night based on two sharing. Visit https://www.armaghcityhotel.com for more information.
CO DOWN: Briglane Cottage. Get into the swing of Christmas with a two-night stay for four people and 18 holes at the links course at nearby Kirkistown Castle Golf Club as part of this Stay and Play offer! There is also a £25 meal voucher per person for use in the well-known local restaurant, The Clubhouse. The cottage offers a peaceful and cosy retreat near the shore with all the creature comforts of home. From £600 based on four people sharing. Email [email protected] for more information.
SPAIN: Costa Blanca, 3 star Hotel Servigroup Pueblo Benidorm, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on January 26, 2024. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
LANZAROTE: 3+ star Galeon Playa Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on January 5, 2024.
Price: £589 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
TURKEY: Dalaman, TUI BLUE Seno, 4 Star +, AI, 7 nights from £1,629pps, from Belfast International, June 17, 2024. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
