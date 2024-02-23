All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Travel: Thinking of a short break in the sun? Check out the great offers here

This week’s late deals at home and abroad, promises something for everyone
By Helen McGurk
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 17:21 GMT
Jet2 has a great three-night offer to Palma, Majorca from BelfastJet2 has a great three-night offer to Palma, Majorca from Belfast
Jet2 has a great three-night offer to Palma, Majorca from Belfast

MAJORCA:, Palma City, 4 star HM Palma Blanc, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 12. Price: £459 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

GRAN CANARIA; 3 star Colina Mar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 11. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CO ANTRIM: Causeway Hotel, Giant’s Causeway, Offer includes a three-course meal for two, an audio guided tour experience of the Giant’s Causeway and Visitor Centre and overnight accommodation with a hearty breakfast the next morning. From £180 per room, per night, based on two people sharing. Visit https://thecausewayhotel.com/ for more information.

CO LONDONDERRY: The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, two-night Dine and Stay offer includes B&B and a £15 dining voucher, per person, for Elliot’s Bistro each evening of your stay. From £119 per person based on two sharing. Visit https://www.thelodgehotel.com for more information.

CO TYRONE: The Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown. Enjoy two nights B&B with a £30 dining credit to redeem on one night of your stay from £238 based on two people sharing. Visit https://www.valleyhotel.com for more information.

TURKEY: Bilnur Apartments, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £769pps, £1,479**(2+1), £2,049**(2+2), from Belfast International, June 25. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CRETE: Ourania Apartments Hotel, 2 Star +, SC, 7 nights from £739pps, £1,949 (2+1), £2,439 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 24. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

FLORIDA: Ramada Plaza Resort and Suites, 3 Star, BB, 14 nights from £1,289pps, £3,129 (2+1), £3,629 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 18. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CRUISE: Belfast to Majorca, Discover Iberia, Marella Discovery 2, AI, 7 nights from £1,479pps, September 10. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Related topics:TravelTuiNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.