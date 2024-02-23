Jet2 has a great three-night offer to Palma, Majorca from Belfast

MAJORCA:, Palma City, 4 star HM Palma Blanc, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 12. Price: £459 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

GRAN CANARIA; 3 star Colina Mar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 11. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CO ANTRIM: Causeway Hotel, Giant’s Causeway, Offer includes a three-course meal for two, an audio guided tour experience of the Giant’s Causeway and Visitor Centre and overnight accommodation with a hearty breakfast the next morning. From £180 per room, per night, based on two people sharing. Visit https://thecausewayhotel.com/ for more information.

CO LONDONDERRY: The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, two-night Dine and Stay offer includes B&B and a £15 dining voucher, per person, for Elliot’s Bistro each evening of your stay. From £119 per person based on two sharing. Visit https://www.thelodgehotel.com for more information.

CO TYRONE: The Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown. Enjoy two nights B&B with a £30 dining credit to redeem on one night of your stay from £238 based on two people sharing. Visit https://www.valleyhotel.com for more information.

TURKEY: Bilnur Apartments, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £769pps, £1,479**(2+1), £2,049**(2+2), from Belfast International, June 25. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRETE: Ourania Apartments Hotel, 2 Star +, SC, 7 nights from £739pps, £1,949 (2+1), £2,439 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 24. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

FLORIDA: Ramada Plaza Resort and Suites, 3 Star, BB, 14 nights from £1,289pps, £3,129 (2+1), £3,629 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 18. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.