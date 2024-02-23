Travel: Thinking of a short break in the sun? Check out the great offers here
MAJORCA:, Palma City, 4 star HM Palma Blanc, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 12. Price: £459 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com
GRAN CANARIA; 3 star Colina Mar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 11. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com
CO ANTRIM: Causeway Hotel, Giant’s Causeway, Offer includes a three-course meal for two, an audio guided tour experience of the Giant’s Causeway and Visitor Centre and overnight accommodation with a hearty breakfast the next morning. From £180 per room, per night, based on two people sharing. Visit https://thecausewayhotel.com/ for more information.
CO LONDONDERRY: The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, two-night Dine and Stay offer includes B&B and a £15 dining voucher, per person, for Elliot’s Bistro each evening of your stay. From £119 per person based on two sharing. Visit https://www.thelodgehotel.com for more information.
CO TYRONE: The Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown. Enjoy two nights B&B with a £30 dining credit to redeem on one night of your stay from £238 based on two people sharing. Visit https://www.valleyhotel.com for more information.
TURKEY: Bilnur Apartments, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £769pps, £1,479**(2+1), £2,049**(2+2), from Belfast International, June 25. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CRETE: Ourania Apartments Hotel, 2 Star +, SC, 7 nights from £739pps, £1,949 (2+1), £2,439 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 24. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
FLORIDA: Ramada Plaza Resort and Suites, 3 Star, BB, 14 nights from £1,289pps, £3,129 (2+1), £3,629 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 18. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CRUISE: Belfast to Majorca, Discover Iberia, Marella Discovery 2, AI, 7 nights from £1,479pps, September 10. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.