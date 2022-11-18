Enjoy a stay at a Woodland Lodge, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel, Co Fermanagh

CO FERMANAGH: Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, Enniskillen is offering a perfect autumn getaway with a collection of pet-friendly self-catering lodges with their Cosy Season sale, on now. Choose from Lakeside or Woodland Lodges with private outdoor hot tubs.

Two-night self-catering breaks from £180 per night include the use of Killyhevlin Health Club. Offer valid for stays in November and December. Subject to availability. Please book your stay November 30. Visit https://www.killyhevlin.com/ for more information.

CORFU; Loulass Village, 2 Star+, Psarras, SC, 7 nights, £599pps, £1,219**(2+1), £1,659**(2+2) (**one free child place included), from Belfast International, August 25, 2023. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on December 16. Price: £249 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO TYRONE: Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh. From £145 per couple, make a toast with a complimentary bottle of bubbly in your room on arrival, before a meal in the Barreta Bar & Grill, and a full Irish Breakfast. This offer is perfect for celebrating a special occasion, even if that special occasion is simply getting a night away together

Offer redeemable until November 2023 Subject to availability. Visit https://www.silverbirchhotel.com/ for more information.

FUERTEVENTURA: 4 star Labranda Corralejo Village, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on December 7. Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Paraiso Albufeira, 4 Star, Albufeira, SC, 7 nights from £429pps, from Belfast International, November 26. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.