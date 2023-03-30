News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
2 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
4 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
6 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
6 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
7 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

Travel: This week's late deals at home and abroad

Some great Easter offers among this week’s deals

By Helen McGurk
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:49 BST- 2 min read
There's a great Easter package at La Mon Hotel & Country Club
There's a great Easter package at La Mon Hotel & Country Club
There's a great Easter package at La Mon Hotel & Country Club

CO DOWN: Special Easter Offer, ​La Mon Hotel & Country Club (4*), Castlereagh. Starting from £266 based on two adults and two children sharing, take advantage of this Easter package which includes an overnight stay with full breakfast, dinner in The Mill Restaurant and lots of fun activities for kids such as bouncy castles and movie nights. Visit https://www.lamon.co.uk/ for more information.

TURKEY: Lagoon Hotel, 3 Star, Dalaman, BB, 7 nights, £319pps, £909 (2+1), from Belfast International, May 25. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BELFAST: Stormont Hotel, Belfast (4*) . From £180 per night, avail of the Titanic package which includes an overnight stay, full Irish breakfast and tickets to Titanic Belfast. Visit https://www.hastingshotels.com/stormont-hotel/ for more information.

PORTUGAL: Natura Algarve Club, 3 Star, Albuferia, SC, 7 nights from £519pps, £1,329 (2+1), £1,679 (2+2), from Belfast International, April 11. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Most Popular

POLAND: Maly Krakow Apartahotel, 3 Star, Krakow, RO, 3 nights from £359pps, from Belfast International, April 22. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, Fuengirola, 3+ star Mediterraneo Real Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 17. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MENORCA: Calan Porter, 3+ star Seth Playa Azul, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on May 3.

Price: £529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO MAYO: Trails and Tales Weekend at Knockranny House Hotel includes two nights’ accommodation with breakfast, dinner on one evening, a guided walk with packed lunch, and transport to and from your walk. Prices start from €319pp based on two sharing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To book contact Knockranny House Hotel on +353 98 28600 or visit www.KnockrannyHouseHotel.ie

HotelTravelCastlereaghTuiNorthern Ireland