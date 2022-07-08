DUBLIN: Two-night midweek break Arthaus Hotel, pictured, includes breakfast and tickets to the Giacometti exhibition at the National Gallery. Prices for two night breaks start from €233 per person sharing, add a third night and receive 20 per cent off your stay. (Offer valid until August 31 2022, subject to availability). www.arthaus.ie

IBIZA: El Pinar 3 Star, Cala Llonga, SC, 7 nights from £659pps, 2+1 from £1,769, 2+2 from £2,209, from Belfast International, July 27. To book: visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

ZANTE: Tsilivi, 3 star Irene Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on August 31. Price: £689 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PALMA: Palma City, 3 star Amic Horizonte, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on September 25.Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

AlGARVE: From €379 per person for 7 nights, self-catering, 4* Vitor’s Plaza Aparthotel, Alvor. Price is per person based on 2 adults sharing for travel in September 2022, including return flights from Dublin. Visit www.clickandgo.com