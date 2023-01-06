The Londonderry Arms Hotel, Carnlough

CO ANTRIM: Londonderry Arms Hotel, Carnlough, County Antrim. Winter staycation offer starts from £120 per person sharing and is based on two nights with a full Irish breakfast and one two-course dinner. Offer valid until March 31, 2023. Visit https://londonderryarmshotel.com/ for more information.

CO DOWN: The Cuan, Strangford, County Down. Enjoy their stay, dine and taste package from £86 B&B per person (based on two people sharing). The offer also includes a tour of Echlinville Distillery. Offer valid until 2024. Visit https://thecuan.com/ for more information.

LANZAROTE: Costa Teguise, 3 star Bluebay Lanzarote, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International Airport on February 5, 2023. Price: £629 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

To book your trip, or to find out further information, please visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

LONDONDERRY: Bishop’s Gate Hotel. Starting from £175 per night, enjoy accommodation for two nights in their luxurious rooms with a cooked-to-order breakfast each morning and a sumptuous three-course dinner in The Wig and Gown Restaurant on one evening of your choice. Offer valid all year. Two-night minimum. Please visit https://www.bishopsgatehotelderry.com/ for more information.

CRETE: Stella Village seaside Hotel, 4 Star, Analipsi, AI, 7 nights from £2,379** (2+1), £3,649** (2+2), July 17, 2023 from Belfast International Airport. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

DONEGAL: Enjoy a 5 star getaway in beautiful Donegal this autumn with Lough Eske Castle’s ‘Celebrate at the Castle’ One night, two and three night options are available. A one night Celebrate at the Castle Offer starts from €285 per room, based on two adults sharing one room. includes: accommodation in a Courtyard or Deluxe Guestroom with full Irish breakfast, a chocolate treat in your room on arrival, a sumptuous three course dinner and complimentary glass of Prosecco in the 2 AA Rosette Cedars Restaurant, complimentary use of the swimming pool and fitness suite.