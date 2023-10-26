Check out the latest offers at home and abroad

Funky decor at the Elephant Rock, Portush

CO ANTRIM: Elephant Rock, Portrush: This two-night B&B deal includes an evening meal on a night of your choosing. This renovated Victorian terrace has luxurious, funky, art deco styled guestrooms with great views out to sea. From £280 per room based on two people sharing. Visit https://elephantrockhotel.co.uk/ for more information.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 10. Price: £269 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CO FERMANAGH: Further. Space at Carrickreagh Bay. Cosy up in a unique glamping pod, fully furnished with all the comforts of home, including a shower, coffee dock, mini fridge, heating, and Wi-Fi. Pods sleep 4 (two adults, two children) from £120 per pod per night, midweek.

Visit https://further.space/ for more information.

BELFAST: Maldron Hotel. B&B with tickets to Titanic Experience based on two people sharing from £157 per room. Visit https://www.maldronhotelbelfastcity.com/ for more information.

FLORIDA: Belfast to Orlando, Towneplace Suites by Marriott Orlando at Flamingo Crossings Towncenter, 3 Star, Kissimmee, RO, 14 nights from £1499pps, £3819 (2+1), £4839 (2+2), June 18, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

PORTUGAL: Oceanus Aparthotel, 3 Star, Olhos D'Agua, SC, 7 nights from £299pps, from Belfast International, January 20, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NETHERLANDS: Xo Hotels Blue Tower, 4 Star, Amsterdam, RO, 3 nights from £319pps, from Belfast International, December 17, 2023. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CORFU: Aqualand Resort and Waterpark, 3 Star, Aghios, AI, 7 nights from £2,089** (2+1), £2,849** (2+2), from Belfast International, June 14, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.