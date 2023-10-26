All Sections
Travel: This week's offers includes a stay in a stylish B&B in Portrush

Check out the latest offers at home and abroad
By Helen McGurk
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:54 BST
Funky decor at the Elephant Rock, PortushFunky decor at the Elephant Rock, Portush
Funky decor at the Elephant Rock, Portush

CO ANTRIM: Elephant Rock, Portrush: This two-night B&B deal includes an evening meal on a night of your choosing. This renovated Victorian terrace has luxurious, funky, art deco styled guestrooms with great views out to sea. From £280 per room based on two people sharing. Visit https://elephantrockhotel.co.uk/ for more information.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 10. Price: £269 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO FERMANAGH: Further. Space at Carrickreagh Bay. Cosy up in a unique glamping pod, fully furnished with all the comforts of home, including a shower, coffee dock, mini fridge, heating, and Wi-Fi. Pods sleep 4 (two adults, two children) from £120 per pod per night, midweek.

Most Popular

Visit https://further.space/ for more information.

BELFAST: Maldron Hotel. B&B with tickets to Titanic Experience based on two people sharing from £157 per room. Visit https://www.maldronhotelbelfastcity.com/ for more information.

FLORIDA: Belfast to Orlando, Towneplace Suites by Marriott Orlando at Flamingo Crossings Towncenter, 3 Star, Kissimmee, RO, 14 nights from £1499pps, £3819 (2+1), £4839 (2+2), June 18, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

PORTUGAL: Oceanus Aparthotel, 3 Star, Olhos D'Agua, SC, 7 nights from £299pps, from Belfast International, January 20, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

NETHERLANDS: Xo Hotels Blue Tower, 4 Star, Amsterdam, RO, 3 nights from £319pps, from Belfast International, December 17, 2023. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CORFU: Aqualand Resort and Waterpark, 3 Star, Aghios, AI, 7 nights from £2,089** (2+1), £2,849** (2+2), from Belfast International, June 14, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Cork: Family rooms at The Kingsley start from €254 per night including breakfast. To book or to find out more information on the autumn offers available at The Kingsley, visit www.thekingsley.ie

