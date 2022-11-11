Enjoy a stay at Killeavy Castle Estate

CO ARMAGH: Killeavy Castle Estate 4*. Enjoy an Autumn Retreat offer from £420 B&B for two nights and one dinner, based on two people sharing. Offer redeemable until November 30, 2022. Subject to availability. Visit www.killeavycastle.com for more information.

SPAIN: Costa Blanca, Benidorm, 4 star Melia Benidorm, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on December 12. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

WEXFORD: Monart Destination Spa is offering a two-night luxurious New Year's break including breakfast each morning and the New Year's Eve gala dinner and entertainment are available from €495 per person sharing. For further details see monart.ie

LANZAROTE: Playa Blanca, 3+ star THB Tropical Island, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on December 8. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO ANTRIM: Ballygally Castle, Cosy Coastal Retreat package, priced from £75 per person sharing, includes an overnight stay with full Irish breakfast, and a special goodie bag in your room filled with sweet treats, crisps, popcorn, local Northern Irish Vodka and a mixer per adult.

Offer redeemable until February 28,2 023. Subject to availability. Prices may vary based on dates and availability. Visit www.hastingshotels.com/ballygally-castle for more information.

PORTUGAL: Paraiso Albufeira, 4 Star, Albuferia, SC, 7 nights from £559pps from Belfast International, December 22. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

AMSTERDAM: Xo Hotels Couture, 4 Star, Amsterdam, RO, 3 nights from £299pps, from Belfast International, December 11. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

