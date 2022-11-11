Travel: this week's tempting offers!
CO ARMAGH: Killeavy Castle Estate 4*. Enjoy an Autumn Retreat offer from £420 B&B for two nights and one dinner, based on two people sharing. Offer redeemable until November 30, 2022. Subject to availability. Visit www.killeavycastle.com for more information.
SPAIN: Costa Blanca, Benidorm, 4 star Melia Benidorm, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on December 12. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
WEXFORD: Monart Destination Spa is offering a two-night luxurious New Year's break including breakfast each morning and the New Year's Eve gala dinner and entertainment are available from €495 per person sharing. For further details see monart.ie
LANZAROTE: Playa Blanca, 3+ star THB Tropical Island, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on December 8. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CO ANTRIM: Ballygally Castle, Cosy Coastal Retreat package, priced from £75 per person sharing, includes an overnight stay with full Irish breakfast, and a special goodie bag in your room filled with sweet treats, crisps, popcorn, local Northern Irish Vodka and a mixer per adult.
Offer redeemable until February 28,2 023. Subject to availability. Prices may vary based on dates and availability. Visit www.hastingshotels.com/ballygally-castle for more information.
PORTUGAL: Paraiso Albufeira, 4 Star, Albuferia, SC, 7 nights from £559pps from Belfast International, December 22. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
AMSTERDAM: Xo Hotels Couture, 4 Star, Amsterdam, RO, 3 nights from £299pps, from Belfast International, December 11. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CRETE: Crete, Galaxy Villas, 3 Star, Koutouloufari, SC, 7 nights from £1,709 (2+1), £2,029 (2+2) from Belfast International, July 3, 2023. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in NI.