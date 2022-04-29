Jet2 has a great offer to Palma, Majorca

BALLYCASTLE: Step aboard the newly launched Kintra II (pictured) and discover the North Coast by water. With trips to suit every mood, from early rising dawn tours right through to evening tours , the Kintra II departs Ballycastle Harbour daily during the summer months. Prices start from Adults £20 and Children (U16) £12. Visit kintraboattours.co.uk or follow @kintraboattours for more information.

SPAIN: Palma City, 4 star Melia Palma Bay, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on May 29. Price: £379 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more informationfreephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PAPHOS: Paphos Resort, Diamond Villas – Three Bedroom Villa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on May 11. Price: £429 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

DUBLIN: Get Summer Ready spa experience at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, priced from €370 per person sharing, including overnight accommodation, breakfast and treatments, valid until the end of May. For more information contact the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin on 01-8982900.

CORFU: Olympion Village 3 Star, Kavos, SC, 7 nights from £339pps, May 13, from Belfast International. To book visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent.