Travel:Jet off to Cyrpus, Crete or Turkey, or enjoy a staycation in Northern Ireland
CO Down: Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Bangor, One night B&B, late afternoon Irish Coffee with luxury shortbread and a three-course dinner and bottle of wine. From £125 per person. Visit https://www.clandeboyelodge.com/ for more information.
CO ANTRIM: One night B&B, three-course evening meal, a full cooked breakfast and enjoy complimentary access to Dunadry Health & Fitness Club. From £199 per person. Visit https://www.dunadry.com/ for more information.
CYPRUS: Tofinis 3 Star +, Ayia Napa, AI, 7 nights from £799pps, from Belfast, May 16. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
TURKEY: Tropical, 4 Star, Sarigeme, AI, 7 nights from £929pps, £1,659 (2+1), £2,779 (2+2), from Belfast, May 31. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CRETE: TUI SUNEO Chrissi Amoudia, 3 Star +, Anissaras, AI, 7 nights from £809pps, £1,629** (2+1), £2,569** (2+2), from Belfast, June 24. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
SPAIN: , Malaga City, 3 star BH Atarazanas Malaga Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 5. Price: £439 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CYPRUS: Paphos, 3 star Tasmaria Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 10. Price: £349 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
.CO KERRY: This Easter bring the family somewhere new and discover all that Kerry has to offer with a two or three night stay at the newly refurbished Hotel Killarney, prices start from €189 for a family of 2 adults and 2 children in a new superior suite with breakfast each morning and complimentary access to children’s zones and the hotel’s swimming pool. Visit www.hotelkillarney.ie to book or for further details.
CO KILDARE: Escape to four-star Lawlor’s of Naas with a spring getaway from €209 for two people sharing. Package includes, one night stay with full Irish & continental breakfast, two course evening meal for two people in The Bistro @ Lawlor's, VIP shopping discount cards for hotel guests visiting Kildare Village. Visit www.lawlors.ie for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.