News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Two new winter holiday destinations to be launched from Belfast International Airport

A ski holiday operator is launching two new direct flights from Belfast International to Austria and Italy.
By Helen McGurk
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST- 2 min read
Crystal Ski Holidays has launched is offering new winter flights to Austria and Italy from Belfast International Airport. Pictured, Saalbach, AustriaCrystal Ski Holidays has launched is offering new winter flights to Austria and Italy from Belfast International Airport. Pictured, Saalbach, Austria
Crystal Ski Holidays has launched is offering new winter flights to Austria and Italy from Belfast International Airport. Pictured, Saalbach, Austria

Crystal Ski Holidays will be launching the brand new winter flight programme for the 2024-2025 season to Salzburg and Turin.

The Belfast to Salzburg flight will operate each Saturday from December 21, 2024 to March 22, 2025. It will serve well-known Austrian resorts including Bad Gastein, Bad Hofgastein, Ellmau, Fieberbrunn, Hinterglemm, Kaprun, Kitzbuhel, Nassfeld, Obertauern, Rauris, Saalbach, Schladming, Soll, St Johann in Tirol, Wagrain and Zell am See.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The large towns of Kitzbuhel and Zell am See are known for their winter sports and are well connected by train for non-skiers who want to explore the cities of Vienna and Salzburg.

Craig Morgan, head of Ireland for Crystal Ski Holidays with Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport.Craig Morgan, head of Ireland for Crystal Ski Holidays with Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport.
Craig Morgan, head of Ireland for Crystal Ski Holidays with Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport.
Most Popular

For experienced skiers, Zell am See and Saalbach are both part of the Skicircus skiing area complete with over 200 km of runs while Soll and St Johann offer great value hotels.

The Belfast to Turin flight will operate on Sundays from December 22, 2024 to March 23, 2025 and will serve the Italian resorts of Bardonecchia, Cervinia, Courmayeur, Gressoney, La Thuile, Pila, Sauze D'oulx, Sestriere and Sansicaro. Both Sauze D’Oulx and Sestriere are a part of the Milky Way ski area which offers up to 400km of skiing.

Cervinia is a favourite with more experienced skiers and offers a day skiing in Zermatt (Switzerland on the area lift pass). The lively resort is a more affordable option for those who want to ski in Switzerland. Courmayeur is popular with couples and those looking to stay in a pretty authentic town, while families are fond of La Thuile.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All Crystal Ski Holiday packages include return flights, with free luggage allowance, transfers to and from your chosen resort and accommodation for the duration of the stay.

Travellers can also choose to include: a local or area lift pass; ski or snowboard hire, or carriage, if you've got your own ski equipment; boot and helmet hire and ski or snowboard lessons.

Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport, said: “We are delighted to be able to launch this brand-new Crystal ski programme direct from Belfast International Airport. Skiing is always a popular holiday, and we are delighted to be able to expand our ski destinations with Crystal Ski Holidays giving local holidaymakers more options to hit the slopes”.

Chris Logan, managing director at Crystal Ski Holidays, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this brand-new winter programme for the 2024/2025 season with direct flights from Belfast

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

International Airport, giving our customers more choice and flexibility when it comes to their ski holiday. Crystal Ski Holidays has over 40 years’ experience taking skiers and snowboarders to the mountains and will offer everything Northern Ireland customers need to ski in one convenient great-value package."

Craig Morgan Head of Ireland for Crystal Ski Holidays, said: “Today’s announcement is an exciting development for our customers across Northern Ireland who can now enjoy a range of ski packages across Austria and Italy with Crystal Ski Holidays direct from Belfast International Airport. With weekend departures designed to help skiers maximise their time on the slopes we know this announcement will be welcome news and we expect to see strong demand across the programme."

Related topics:ItalyTravellers