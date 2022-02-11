The Department of Health has been advised of technical issues whereby the verification apps used to scan QR codes in France and Italy were not recognising the codes for recovery certificates.

A resolution has been promptly shared with the EU which will be activated today (February 11)

All travellers that have been issued with recovery certificates, will be emailed this afternoon with advice on updating certificates to versions with the new codes (check spam folders).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, people are advised to download or print the latest PDF version of their certificates before travelling as QR codes may be updated.

Recovery certificates for international travel are available 10 days after a positive test. Anyone eligible can apply for a COVID recovery certificate, in the form of a QR code, through the COVIDCert NI app.

Parents and guardians can apply through their NI Direct account, for recovery certificates for young people up to the age of 17.