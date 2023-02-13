As an area of outstanding natural beauty, the lough itself is the UK’s largest sea lough and one of the most important wildlife habitats anywhere in Europe.

As one of only three Marine Nature Reserves in the UK, Strangford Lough is a wildlife watcher’s paradise and if you’re lucky you might spot seals, basking sharks or even short-beaked dolphins close to the shore.

For lovers of grand houses and gardens, two of the grandest in Northern Ireland are just a short distance apart.

Voted one of the top 10 gardens in the world, National Trust's Mount Stewart owes its artistry and inspired planting to Edith, Lady Londonderry – wife of Charles, the seventh Marquess of Londonderry. From November to mid-March, the house will be open for tours every 30 mins on Thursdays and Fridays. The last tour is at 3pm. On Saturdays and Sundays free flow only from 11am and last entry at 3:15pm.

Turn left when leaving Mount Stewart and a short drive takes you to Portaferry where you can take the ferry to Strangford and on to National Trust's Castle Ward. On your way, don’t forget to stop by Greyabbey, a hidden gem, perfect for coffee and exploring its many charming antique shops.

Stepping off the ferry and into the Square in Strangford you will come to the popular boutique hotel and restaurant, The Cuan (4*) which is just the spot to recharge with some locally sourced food.

Moving on to Castle Ward, the unusual double-sided mansion house stands amongst gentle parkland looking over Strangford Lough. Visitors to the estate can explore cultivated gardens, sheltered woodland and the shoreline of Strangford Lough.

There are 32km of trails to explore on foot, by bike or on horseback, each providing a different view of the surrounding landscape. From beauty spots like Temple Water, a man-made canal, to a tranquil bench in a hidden corner of the boundary trail, there's always more to discover on your journey.

The mansion House is back open again and ready for another season. The house will be open for guided tours on weekdays (excluding Tuesday and Wednesday) until April 6, 2023. These will run every 30 minutes from 11am with the last tour at 3.30pm. At the weekends, the house can be enjoyed as a self-led audio tour with room stewards also happy to answer questions.

We have teamed up with Tourism Northern Ireland to help you embrace the beauty of Strangford Lough.

Strangford Lough Activity Centre

The centre offers a variety of land and water-based outdoor activities including archery, boat tours, bushcraft, canoeing, e-foiling, hill walking, kayaking and more. Explore the wonderful natural beauty of Strangford Lough canoeing, kayaking or SUP paddle boarding. Get your thrills with their speed boat tours or wet bouldering on the coast of County Down. Visit www.strangfordloughactivitycentre.com

WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre

Set on the shores of Strangford Lough, where almost the entire world’s population of Brent Geese resides during the winter months, Castle Espie has re-opened to visitors following a temporary closure due to avian flu. Castle Espie is home to Northern Ireland's largest collection of native and exotic birds, ducks and geese from around the world. Explore the woodland and shore-view walks, and dedicated bird hides while enjoying spectacular views across Strangford Lough.

Visit www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/castle-espie

Exploris Aquarium & Seal Sanctuary

With hundreds of native and tropical species, your journey will begin with a focus on the lough and Irish Sea before venturing into a tropical paradise. Their recently expanded outdoor area is not only home to their Seal Sanctuary but includes their Asian Short Clawed Otters, Humboldt Penguins and the newest addition, Hector the Capybara. The centre also has a kids’ soft play area suitable for babies, toddlers and juniors up to eight years old. If you have an interest in what happens after dark in Exploris, why not try the Night at the Aquarium experience which includes a guided tour and three-course meal in their fully licensed Kraken Bar & Grill. Visit www.explorisni.com

Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen

“My kitchen may not be the tidiest or the fanciest,” Tracey says of her home on the shores of Strangford Lough. “But it is certainly lived in and loved.” When you arrive at the traditional thatched cottage, the first thing that greets you is the smell of fresh baking. Soon, you are getting stuck in: donning an apron, rolling up your sleeves, and mixing and kneading dough for soda and wheaten breads using local flour and buttermilk before placing them on a griddle. Guests take away a big bag of bread they have made, recipes, and some of Tracey’s wonderful homemade cakes. Also, check out the new Paddle and Pizza experience, which will run from March through December. Visit www.traceysfarmhousekitchen.com

Daft Eddy’s

Nestling off Sketrick Island in Strangford Lough this famous bar and restaurant is within a couple of minutes stroll from Strangford Lough Yacht Club. Renowned for its fresh food and wonderful hospitality, Daft Eddy's offers daily fresh seafood and a host of other dishes using local produce. Visit https://www.dafteddys.co.uk/