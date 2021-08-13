One the majestic UK cruise liners that have returned to Belfast Harbour this summer after it was locked down for 18 months due to Covid.

There had been a break of 18 months in the ships docking in Belfast during lockdown, but their return is being seen by fans as a sign of a gradual return to normality in the city.

Michael Robinson, port director at Belfast Harbour, said: “We’re delighted to see the cruise lines familiar to Belfast making a return to the city.

“It has also been well received by the growing community of cruise ship enthusiasts who are always keen to spot arrivals into the port.

“In recent months, cruise visitors arriving here have received the customary warm welcome and we have enjoyed seeing the images people share with us on cruise call days.”

He said Belfast Harbour has been working closely with the Public Health Agency (PHA), Visit Belfast, Port Health, Belfast City Council and the cruise industry to develop protocols to allow a safe return to cruise activity in Northern Ireland.

The first ships after lockdown began to return from June 17 and by the end of this week almost 30 ships will have visited Belfast since the port reopened to them.

Currently all the vessels are following a UK itinerary. However, the Executive has lifted restrictions on international cruises, allowing companies to develop itineraries in the future which extend outside of the UK.

All vessels have a reduced capacity of passengers – down to 50% of the normal levels to allow for social distancing.

Cruise Belfast has extended the terminal reception area to allow more space for health screening, installed Plexiglas dividers and added hand sanitisers and thermal people counters to manage the flow of people.

Seating has also been removed from the terminal and cleansing has been upgraded. Twice weekly testing for all staff in contact with passengers has also been introduced.

A cruise ship visit to Belfast typically lasts a day with an early morning arrival and evening departure.

A Belfast Harbour spokeswoman said: “The return of cruise to the city has been welcomed by the tourist industry which was incredibly hard hit in 2020/1, and these visitors will be an important part of rebuilding the city’s visitor economy.”

