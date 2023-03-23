Heythrop Park

It’s an air rifle, to be exact and, under the guidance of convivial tutor Tom, I endeavour to pepper a stationary paper target with a steady stream of ammunition.

I am on the eastern edge of the Cotswolds to experience a three-night spa stay at the Grade II listed Heythrop Park.

The adults-only Oxfordshire estate opened in September as the 15th property in the Warner Leisure Hotels portfolio, following an extensive £40m refurbishment.

The Ed Sheeran Experience.

Rifle shooting is just one of the many leisure activities on offer here, and guests are free to be as involved – or idle – as they wish.

Billed as the biggest and boldest Warner hotel upon its unveiling six months ago, Heythrop is an opulent 18th century manor house, set amid 440 sprawling acres around five miles from Chipping Norton.

Charles Talbot, the first Duke of Shrewsbury, was inspired to create the Baroque palazzo during a five-year sojourn in Italy, with most of the project, designed by architect Thomas Archer, completed by 1710.

Two decades earlier, Talbot had been among a group of English nobles – dubbed the Immortal Seven – who urged William of Orange to depose James II.

Fast forward just over 300 years and, after being gutted by fire in 1831 and 20th century spells as a Jesuit college and a NatWest training centre, his former home has undergone its own Glorious Revolution.

Beyond a sandstone facade of 12 columns and 11 bays, Warner Leisure has – without altering the footprint of a building first transformed into a hotel by ex-Oxford United owner Firoz Kassam at the turn of the millennium – created three restaurants, six lounges and two theatres in what has been likened to a cruise ship on land.

Substantial north and south wings, including an orangery, stretch out from the imposing stately centrepiece, surrounded by a championship-standard golf course.

“People want to come and create their own experience, as much as anything, and we give them lots of options,” Dan Kent, Heythrop’s general manager designate.

“If you’re looking for that country house experience, that’s here for you, but if you’re looking for something more vibrant, fast-paced and energetic, then that’s here for you as well.”

Following the moderate morning workout of my right index finger, I spend a tranquil afternoon in a fluffy, white robe at the resort’s wellness centre.

An energy booster massage (£40 for 40 minutes) is simultaneously invigorating and soothing, and I follow it with a few languid lengths of the 20-metre indoor pool.

Spells in the sauna and steam room are also recommended, but the spa’s piece de resistance is undoubtedly a pair of alfresco hot tubs.

A sweeping driveway sets the scene for the rural retreat.

“I think you may be the youngest here,” smiles a cheerful receptionist, in reference to the popularity of Warner resorts among older generations, as we check in from the comfort of our car.

The light-hearted remark is largely accurate, with the majority of approximately 440 guests aged 50 and above.

Yet, despite my partner Katie and I being in our mid-30s, we do not feel out of place, as there are many multi-generational family gatherings and a handful of other younger couples.

Heythrop has 337 bedrooms in total, but ours is one of just 16 in the main house.

Accessed by a grand stone staircase and a mezzanine floor surrounded by arches, giving glimpses of a plush lobby complete with grand piano, it is spacious, luxurious and packed with period features, including a fireplace.

Floral Morris & Co wallpapers harking back to the Arts and Crafts movement of the mid 19th century enhance the bucolic theme, while a roll-top bath in an ensuite overlooking the croquet lawn is perfectly positioned to take in expansive countryside views.

Our days are spent sampling tea (free) and gin (£15 per person) during organised tasting sessions, strolling the grounds, and partaking in bowls, archery, trivia quizzes and a few frames of snooker in the billiards room, while evenings consist of three-course meals in the trio of dining, areas followed by live music.

Former X Factor finalist Niqi ‘Bupsi’ Brown entertains as Tina Turner on our opening night, with the Ed Sheeran Experience – endorsed by the man himself – the headline act the following day.

The elegant Brasserie32, which has a fine dining concept and offers a glorious outlook on the gardens, is our favoured restaurant – and is also the setting for a sumptuous Sunday afternoon tea (£45 for two).

After nibbling a tasty selection of sandwiches, scones and sweet treats, I am then encouraged to bake a ‘cake’ of my own using a bow and arrow.

The archery exercise involves hitting each of the gold, red, blue and white areas of a target, representing eggs, the heat of an oven, water and flour respectively, without burning the metaphorical creation by drifting into the black section.

A succession of satisfying thuds raise my hopes of rising to the challenge, before a careless shot abruptly reduces the imaginary cake to ashes.

We came to the Cotswolds with the aim of feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Aside from a few stray pellets and a couple of wayward arrows, everything hit the mark.

