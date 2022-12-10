Where are the cheapest places to ski: These are the best value ski resorts for this winter

Post Office Travel Money said prices for ski school, equipment, lift passes, meals and drinks have increased due to a weaker pound and higher resort charges. Bulgaria's Borovets tops the table of best value resorts for adult skiers.

Ski school for five or six half-days in Borovets costs £95.99 - compared to £519 in Switzerland's Zermatt, the most expensive resort for adults. Several Italian resorts, including Bardonecchia, Sauze and Sestriere, also offer good value, the analysis found. Post Office Travel Money said prices have risen by up to 7% in more than a third of the 32 resorts analysed. The research was conducted in partnership with Crystal Ski Holidays, which said bookings are above pre-pandemic levels.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: "Ski resort costs are likely to play an important part in destination choice this year as the weaker pound puts pressure on the holiday purse. "That's why it is so important to do your homework before booking and factor in all the costs of a ski holiday to the package price.

Pomporovo ski resort in Bulgaria