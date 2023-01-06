Mont Saint Michel in France.

From short, flight-free breaks to longer haul endeavours, there are plenty of destinations deserving our attention over the next 12 months.

And whatever your budget, there are options – so get some dates in the diary to put a positive spin on 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Los Angeles, USA

Kagoshima, Japan city skyline with Sakurajima Volcano.

Most of us will never see our handprints cemented into the paving stones of the Walk Of Fame. But we all have a chance to pose for a selfie with the iconic Hollywood sign in the background.

The 100-metre-long set of capital letters was created in 1923 as a temporary advertisement for a real estate development, but a century later its still standing (although it was replaced in 1978 with a sturdier steel structure).

Advertisement Hide Ad

An additional reason to visit the sunshine state is the opening of the new Super Nintendo World on February 17, at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Rides will include Mario Kart™ and Bowser’s Challenge, along with a Mushroom Kingdom and Toadstool café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How: Thomas Cook (thomascook.com) offer a seven-night holiday to LA at the Best Western Plus South bay hotel from £999pp (two sharing), including B&B accommodation and flights.

Bristol, UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting life as a town called Brigg stow, bohemian, offbeat Bristol was granted its city and county status by King Edward III in 1373.

A programme of events and festivals will be held to celebrate its 650th anniversary next year, including the summer’s Unicorn Fest (theunicornfest.co.uk) – a public art trail of unicorn sculptures, painted by Bristol artists and on display at famous landmarks, from Clifton Suspension Bridge to Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional new attractions include new BOXHALL waterfront food hall (opening in the summer) and the re-opening of the We The Curious Science museum.

How: Doubles at the new Clayton Hotel Bristol City (claytonhotelbristolcity.com) start from £110 per night B&B (two sharing). For more information on the destination, go to visitbristol.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normandy, France

Set on a picturesque tidal island in Normandy, Unesco-protected Mont Saint Michel Abbey has been photographed millions of times – yet nothing beats seeing it for real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of the Benedictine abbey, which is dedicated to the archangel St Michael, started in 1023 and took almost 500 years to complete.

Access the island either by foot or shuttle bus from the nearby car park, but purchase tickets for the abbey in advance (£10; tiqets.com). But some of the best views are from hiking around the mudflats with a guide or from a distance when the tide comes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How: Brittany Ferries (brittany-ferries.co.uk) offer three nights’ B&B at Le Moulin de Ducey from £250pp (two sharing), including ferry crossings with a standard car.

Malopolska region, Poland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if you’re not a fan of athletics, televised sporting events are a good source of travel inspiration, with the backdrops often as inspiring as the sporting performances.

In June, the European Games will take place in Poland’s Malopolska region and capital city Krakow, with athletes competing in 24 disciplines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the snowy peaks of the Tatra Mountains to the limestone cliffs of Kraków-Częstochowa Upland, the scenery of this area is superb.

Unesco World Heritage sites include the underworld of the salt mine in Wieliczka and the Bernardine Monastery in Kalwaria Zebrzydowska with its churches and chapels found scattered throughout the nearby hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How: The Baltic Travel Company (baltictravelcompany.com) offer an eight-day Krakow and Tatra Mountains trip from £695pp (two sharing), including flights, car hire and B&B accommodation. Available April to October.

Utah, USA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps even more dramatic than a total eclipse, an annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, creating a ring of fire effect.

The phenomenon will be visible in North America, and Utah – which has the most International Dark Sky Parks in the world – is the number one choice for viewings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The narrow path of the annular eclipse passes through Canyonlands National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Bryce Canyon, Glen Canyon and the world’s first-ever Dark Sky Park, Natural Bridges national monument, on October 14.

Bryce Canyon, famous for its red rock hoodoos, spires and sandstone fins, will also be celebrating it centenary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How: America As You Like It (americaasyoulikeit.com) offers a 12-night Dark Skies and Red Rocks by RV tour from £1712pp (two sharing), including flights, accommodation and car hire.

Shimokitazawa district, Japan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demand for holidays to Japan has soared since the destination re-opened after the pandemic.

Although it’s always been a pricey place to visit, the Yen has dropped by 25%, making now one of the most affordable times to book a trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialists InsideJapan are excited about Tokyo’s emerging Shimokitazawa district, packed with independent shops and cafes. A new Shinkansen service to the bay side city of Nagasaki, launched in September 2022, will also see the southern island of Kyushu grow in popularity in months to come. Visit active volcanoes, fertile hot springs and emerald gorges.