Whether it's a Valentine's break, a 'Galentine's' getaway or a summer trip - there's something for everyone in this week's late deals
DUBLIN: A romantic overnight stay on Valentine’s Day at The Shelbourne includes a bottle of Crémant in your room on arrival along with a bouquet of a dozen roses, Valentine’s dinner in the glamorous Saddle Room restaurant and an overnight stay in a deluxe room with a rose petal turndown, and enjoy a delicious breakfast the following morning. This luxurious Valentine’s break at The Shelbourne is available on February 14 from €650 for two people sharing. Visit: www.TheShelbourne.com
Co LONDONDERRY: Walsh’s Hotel, Maghera. Children’s Adventure Package, includes a day at the nearby Jungle NI, before heading back to the hotel’s Helena’s Bistro, where the kids can eat free. Then enjoy a great family breakfast the next morning. From £256 based on two adults and two children. Visit https://www.walshshotel.com for more information.
CORK: The ‘Galentine’s Getaway’ and ‘Enchanted Romance’ Valentine’s offers at The Montenotte include a one-night stay with a bottle of champagne on arrival, dinner at the award-winning Panorama restaurant, breakfast in bed the following morning, two relaxing massages at the Bellevue Spa as well as access to the state-of-the-art Salt Room and Cameo Cinema. This stay starts from €349 for two. Visit: https://www.themontenottehotel.com/
CANARIES: Fuerteventura, 3 star Livvo Hotels Corralejo Beach, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on January 31.Price: £599 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
FLORIDA: Disney's All-Star Music Resort, Orlando, 3 Star +, RO, 14 nights from £4,539 (2+1), £5,369 (2+2), from Belfast, June 22. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
PORTUGAL: Paraiso Albufeira, The Algarve, 4 Star, SC, 7 nights from £339pps, from Belfast, February 24. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CO ANTRIM: Dobbins Inn, Carrickfergus,overnight stay and a one course meal, with a hearty breakfast the next morning from £50 pp. Visit https://dobbinsinn.co.uk.
