Translink has partnered with Belfast Improvement Districts, Hospitality Ulster, Visit Belfast and local taxi companies fonaCAB and Valuecabs to encourage revellers to travel into the city with the assurance they can get home safely

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Translink has unwrapped details of its popular late-night bus and train Christmas Nightmover services operating on Friday and Saturday nights from November 24.

With the party season fast approaching, Translink has partnered with a number of organisations including the Belfast Improvement Districts, Hospitality Ulster, Visit Belfast and local taxi companies fonaCAB and Valuecabs to encourage revellers to travel into the city for their Christmas catch ups with the assurance they can get home safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late-night Belfast Metro services will start first on Friday, November 24 and will be followed by Goldliner/Urby and rail services from Friday, December 1 offering a range of departures to towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

Special Nightmover fares will be applied for all passengers starting from £6 for an adult Metro single ticket. These can be purchased from the driver, conductor or station staff on the day of travel.

Translink group chief executive, Chris Conway, said: “We are pleased to offer these additional popular festive services and welcome the vital support from our partners this year. The night-time economy plays an essential role in boosting tourism, jobs and in keeping people better connected and we want to play our part in helping more people enjoy the fantastic hospitality on offer.

“People can come into the city and enjoy all the Christmas craic and festivities knowing they have a safe and reliable way home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know there has been strong public interest in late night bus and rail services and we are expecting them to be busy as more people make the most of the festive season. We look forward to working with our partners to create a more connected, sustainable, and liveable city for all.”

Translink has unwrapped details of its popular late-night bus and train Christmas Nightmover services operating on Friday and Saturday nights from November 24. Pictured are Laurence Tingson, Linen Quarter Bid, Damien Corr Cathedral Quarter Bid, Joel Neill Hospitality Ulster, Callum Craig, Belfast One Bid, Boyd Sleator, Free the Night, Damian Bannon area manager Translink. Front: Holly Sleator, Free the Night, Christopher McCausland, Value Cab, Clare Guinness (CEO) Belfast Chamber, Chris Conway CEO Translink, Anne McMullen, Visit Belfast and William McCausland fona CAB

Commenting on the return of Nightmovers, Clare Guinness from the Belfast Chamber of Commerce, explained: “This is a welcome initiative from Translink that will support Belfast’s outstanding night-time economy and will allow people to extend their enjoyment of the Christmas festivities knowing they have a safe and reliable route home.”

William McCausland, fonaCAB managing director, explained: “We’re delighted to partner with Translink, and to support the Nightmover service this festive season. With so many more people going out in the night-time economy at this time of year, having more options for travel can only add to the numbers enjoying what our great hospitality has to offer. The “on demand” service which taxis offer complements the regular scheduled timetable that Translink provides, and combined gives passengers a wider choice for travel in what is sure to be a busy time for all.”

Christopher McCausland from Valuecabs, agreed: “We love the festive period and seeing people out enjoying themselves. With the use of Nightmovers encouraging people to come to the city we can help those people get around Belfast to continue the fun. We can also take people the last mile home and bring people to their front doors after using Nightmovers services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlighting the importance of making it a ‘Belfast Christmas’, Anne McMullan from Visit Belfast, said: “A thriving, exciting destination packed with great hospitality, a wide and unrivalled retail offer and outstanding world class attractions, we want to everyone to make it a Belfast Christmas this year and we’re delighted that Nightmovers delivers yet another great reason to visit, to enjoy all the exciting festivities on offer and to get home safe.”

Chris McCracken, managing director of Linen Quarter Bid, also encouraged visitors to come to the city: “We are delighted to support Nightmovers again after the success of it last year. Our aim is to help local businesses especially around the festive period and get people to the Linen Quarter area. We encourage our businesses and customers to promote and use the service so that we can build the case for a more permanent service."

Damien Corr, manager of Cathedral Quarter Bid, added: “Cathedral Quarter BID are delighted to support the return of Translink's 'Nightmovers' initiative. The service enables people from right across the City and indeed further afield to enjoy the famous hospitality of the Cathedral Quarter and the wider City. We are encouraging businesses to promote the service to their customers as the smart way to do Christmas this season!”

Also praising the scheme, Alan Crowe, CEO of Belfast One continued: “Belfast is such a vibrant city with so much to offer so with Nightmovers we can welcome more people to come and see it for themselves. Especially during this busy Christmas season, the option for guests to stay longer and enjoy shopping and socialising into the evening should be highly popular.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Neill from Hospitality Ulster agreed: “It will undoubtedly encourage people to visit the cities where they can eat, drink, and enjoy our world class hospitality offering for longer, without the time constraint of returning home earlier than planned. It's great to see Nightmovers back before Christmas, but to increase traffic year-round, not just during the holidays, these services must receive financial support and be made permanent.”

Michael Stewart from Purple Flag Committee also commented: “Hospitality and retail businesses across the cities will really benefit from the Nightmovers. With an increase in footfall around Northern Ireland these businesses can have a successful night-time economy at Christmas.”

Boyd Sleater and Holly Lester from Free the Night, added: “Free the Night’s aim is to enrich nightlife in Northern Ireland and ensure it is safe and accessible for all. We are pleased to hear that Nightmovers is returning this Christmas and hope to see even later services in the future which extend throughout the year and reflect night-time opening hours of our night-time economy.”

Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, chair of City Growth and Regeneration Committee at Belfast City Council, concluded: “This is a really welcome initiative from Translink as we enter the festive period and actively encourage more people to come and enjoy the Christmas offering in Belfast. The return of late-night services will not only ensure that our nighttime economy thrives, but more importantly the service will allow both residents and visitors to the city to extend their enjoyment, knowing they have a safe and reliable route home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This announcement follows the recent introduction of additional later evening Foyle Metro services already introduced on Friday and Saturday nights in Londonderry with departures from Foyle Street Bus Station to most parts of the city between 10.30pm and 11pm.