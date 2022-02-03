The Lough Erne Resort is offer couples who spend £50 a gift from Boatyard Distillery

LOUGH ERNE RESORT: This year anyone who purchases a Lough Erne Resort voucher worth £50 or more will be treated to a gift from the resort’s neighbours, Boatyard Distillery. All you have to do is spend £50 and you’ll receive a complimentary bar of Boatyard Double Gin bean-to-bar chocolate to share with your loved one; spend £100 and receive a complimentary 20CL bottle of Boatyard Double Gin or spend £150 or more and you’ll enjoy both together! For more information visit www.lougherneresort.com or phone +44(0)28 6632 3230.

FITZWILLIAM HOTEL, BELFAST, The Fitz Must Be Love package, from £149 per person sharing per night, includes an overnight stay in an Executive Guestroom along with a romantic four-course evening meal for two, rose petal turn down service in the evening, a mini bottle of prosecco each and luxury milk chocolates in your room, as well as a full breakfast on the morning of your departure. Available from February 11-14.

For more information visit www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com, email [email protected] or call 02890 442080.

HASTINGS HOTELS loved-up packages include: Romance in the City at the Everglades Hotel, Londonderry from £80pps;

Romance by the Sea at

Ballygally Castle in Co Antrim from £90pps;

From the Heart at the

Stormont Hotel in Belfast from £110pps; Love Sweet Love at the Europa Hotel in Belfast from £115pps;

Love is in the Air at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast from £145pps;

Romance and Bubbles at the Culloden Estate & Spa in Belfast from £200pps