Win a luxury pre-Christmas stay at the gorgeous Galgorm

It’s that time of year again, when the twinkling Christmas lights go up, Santa prepares his reindeers for their epic global circuit from the North Pole, children excitedly write their wishlist of presents, and adults find themselves quaffing mulled wine and over-indulging in mince pies and panic buying for distant relatives.

But amid all the festive frenzy, the endless renditions of Jingle Bells, the lengthy queues for bronzed organic turkey, the party nights and festive get-togethers, wouldn’t it be delightful to enjoy a cosy getaway at Northern Ireland’s premier luxury Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, where you can unwind in the truly heavenly Thermal Spa Village, dine in style at the sumptuous Gillies Grill, Italian-inspired restaurant Fratelli or the quaint Castle Kitchen + Bar, snooze your socks off with an overnight stay in a deluxe guestroom, sinking into fluffy pillows and sleeping like a baby, before tucking into a full Irish breakfast the next morning, refreshed, replenished and ready to get back out there on a continued Christmas shopping spree, decking your halls with tinsel and holly or finally working out how to make decent egg nogg to impress the in-laws?

Galgorm, situated 30 minutes from Belfast and set within 163 acres of lush parkland with the spectacular River Maine flowing through the estate, has so much to offer visitors, both in the run-up to Christmas and all year round, with exquisite accommodation, delicious food, elegant decor and the delightful Thermal Spa Village, a haven for certified zen-seekers and lotus-eaters, wellness warriors and first-time spa-goers, combining award-winning spa facilities and professional service to create an environment where tranquility can flourish.

The village is the first of its kind in Ireland, and is the jewel in the crown of Galgorm.

Inspired by the understated beauty of the landscape, the natural wood and a palette of hues inspired by nature combine in harmony to help cultivate a feeling of profound restfulness and calm. Manicured gardens reveal meandering paths that lead you on your journey of restful rejuvenation.

A smorgasbord of heated and cool spa experiences await including saunas, steam rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, snail shower, heated loungers, private riverside tubs, the famed Snow Cabin and the Celtic Sauna Infusion experience.

Savour the views and awaken your senses in the surroundings of the River House or the comfort of the bright and airy Orangery, both of which are perfect to while away the hours with a good read.

When you have worked up a hunger, Elements Spa Cafe serves refreshing drinks, indulgent snacks and nourishing nibbles for those feeling particularly virtuous.

Exclusively designed for The Spa at Galgorm, a menu of signature treatments will leave you spoiled for choice. Allow skilled therapists and the power of natural luxury skin care from Aromatherapy Associates and SkinCeuticals to immerse you in soothing moments of calm.

As we’re feeling festive, we want to offer you and a guest the delightful opportunity of a luxury stay at the beautiful Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena.

The prize includes:

* Overnight Stay in a Deluxe Guestroom

* Three-course evening meal in Gillies Grill, Fratelli or Castle Kitchen + Bar

* Relaxation in The Thermal Spa Village

* Full Irish Breakfast.

Prize is valid Monday-Friday and is subject to availability.

Excludes Public Holidays. Prize is non-transferable and non-refundable and is valid for six months from competition end date.

To enter our exciting festive competition all you have to do is answer the following question:

What is the name of the new bar at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort?

Please send your answers to Brian Elliot, Commercial Editor, The News Letter, Suite 302-303, 41 Arthur Street, Belfast,

BT1 4GB.

The deadline for answers is at 5pm on Saturday December 14, after which the winner will be notified.

Terms and conditions apply.