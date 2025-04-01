Belfast International Airport hosting April 2025 Job Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast International Airport, member of the VINCI Airports network, is holding a Spring recruitment fair of 2025 ahead of the busy summer season.

The Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday 5th April at The Rabbit Hotel, Templepatrick from 11am to 3pm.

Teams from the Airport and associated partner companies including Swissport, Wilson James, SSP and Aelia Duty Free will be on hand to guide attendees through the application process as well discuss competitive salaries and related company benefits.

There are currently up to 100 vacancies available right across the site with a range of full time, part time and seasonal roles. Positions on offer include ground handling, security, retail, and catering.

The roles will support the current growth plans underway at Belfast International Airport. Phase one, the new security building and arrivals exit hall, has been completed and is operational with the next development phases underway which will transform the airport experience.

Jaclyn Coulter, Human Resources Manager at Belfast International Airport says; “There are a wide variety of roles available with attractive salaries and benefits and many are also flexible to suit lifestyle and other family commitments.

“The Airport offers an exciting work environment and there are plenty of options to carve out a long-term career path within the travel and aviation sector. With the current investment programme underway, it’s a really exciting time to join our team and come along on this journey.

Attendees should arrive on the day- staff and recruitment partners will be available for questions and a chat about the roles. The Job Fair will take place on Saturday 5th April at The Rabbit Hotel, Templepatrick from 11am to 3pm.