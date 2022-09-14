Charles made his first trip to Washington in 1970 and spent time with Richard Nixon’s daughter. He later reflected: “That was the time when they were trying to marry me off to Tricia Nixon.” He has since visited Washington more than 20 times, and met every president apart from Jimmy Carter. When Charles met Joe Biden at COP26 in November 2021, the president remarked: “We need you badly … I’m not just saying it.” He once sent Barbra Streisand flowers. She later commented “I had a very funny line on stage when he came to see [my] show. I said, ‘You know, if I played my cards right, I could have wound up being the first Jewish princess!’” In 1980, Charles published a children’s book titled “The Old Man of Lochnagar,” filled with “such characters as a grouse who repels visitors, underwater haggis who revolve as they swim, the miniature green people of Gorm, and the birds and fishes who live in the skies and lochs around Balmoral.” On February 6, 1981, Charles proposed to Lady Diana Spencer. An interviewer at the time asked whether they were in love — Diana said “of course”; Charles added, “whatever ‘in love’ means.” On July 29, Charles and Diana married at St Paul’s Cathedral. They had only met 13 times beforehand. In May 1984, Charles had something to say about a proposed extension of London’s National Portrait Gallery at the 150th anniversary of the Royal Institute of British Architects: “What is proposed is like a monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much-loved and elegant friend.” Diana gave birth to William in 1982 and Harry in 1984. Charles broke royal precedent by being present at the children’s births. In 1993, construction began in Poundbury, Charles’ planned community based on the principles of New Urbanism. The site now has a population of around 4,200. In August 1996, Charles and Diana’s divorce was finalized and on August 31, 1997, Diana was killed in a car crash. Charles flew to Paris to accompany Diana’s body back to England. In 2003, Charles sent a bottle of scotch to recovering alcoholic Ozz y Osbourne following the singer’s quad bike crash. On April 9, 2005, Charles and Camilla became the first British royals to marry in a civil, rather than a church, ceremony. Elizabeth and Philip were not present, but attended a later blessing at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Charles announced he would give the $25,000 sum he received as winner of the Vincent Scully Prize for architecture to Hurricane Katrina victims in November 2005. Charles said that he and Camilla had been “absolutely horrified” by the destruction they had witnessed on television.