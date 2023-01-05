Each year, thousands of people across the UK abstain from alcohol for the month of January. People have varying reasons for doing so, the main ones being to challenge themselves and to raise awareness of alcohol dependence. If you are considering participating in Dry January this year but not quite sure if it's the right decision, this guide to the potential health benefits from Circle Health Group - as well as the possible downsides of the programme - can help you make an informed decision.

What is Dry January?

Committing to Dry January means abstaining from alcohol for the month of January. The charity Alcohol Change UK has been campaigning to encourage a 'Dry January' since 2013. The organisation hopes to encourage people to think more carefully about their relationship with alcohol.

There are manifold benefits to embarking on a dry January, difficult as it may be to put down that glass of wine

The campaign also hopes to raise awareness of the extent of the UK's problem with alcohol dependence.

More and more people each year are committing to avoiding booze during the first month of the year. The initiative has been praised for its health benefits, but is cutting out alcohol for a month actually good for you?

The health benefits of Dry January

What are the potential Dry January benefits and are they proven?

Better sleep

We may associate a boozy drink with quickly sending us to sleep, but drinking alcohol before bed actually damages the quality of your sleep. By slipping straight into a deep sleep, you miss out the vital stages of dozing. This can result in lighter, less restorative sleep later in the night.

According to Alcohol Concern UK, 71% of people had better sleep by cutting out alcohol for a month, while 67% said they had more energy. Getting better sleep has lots of health benefits, from improving your memory to reducing your risk of heart disease.

While you might not feel these benefits straight away, it's likely you'll start to feel more awake and alert during the day.

More energy

With more sleep comes more energy, and without the morning-after booze headache you're likely to feel much better in yourself. Lots of people find that with this new-found energy they get more done and even use the opportunity to take up more exercise.

Weight loss

Booze is famously high in calories - a glass of wine contains around 160 calories while beer has approximately 208. The number of Dry January participants reporting weight loss is 58%, according to one survey.

Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight is one of the most important things you can do to look after your health.

A sense of achievement

Simply achieving something you found difficult can help boost your confidence and give you a feeling of success. Whether you do it again the next year, or you try something new, it can be a great benefit for your mental wellbeing.

Change in attitude

Arguably the most important health benefit is a general change in attitude towards alcohol. Simply not having it for a month can make people reconsider their relationship with drink.