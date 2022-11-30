It's official: staying in is the new going out for couples this Christmas
The UK has voted the Number One date night to be a night spent snuggled up on the sofa
As we move into the official cuffing and cosy season, the days are shorter and the temptation to sit on the sofa in the warmth grows ever more appealing (even on date night). And a new study by leading sofa-in-a-box brand Snug, has revealed exactly that.
To summarise it fond from its research that the UK voted the number one date night as a night in with their significant other on the sofa, people are three times more likely to want to spend their evening on the sofa than out on the town and nearly 25% of the UK would rather cuddle up to a cushion than their partner (can upholstery and cushions really have more cosiness to offer than age-old romance?)
Although the lead up to the festive period includes some of the best date night potentials (pumpkin picking, bonfire night, christmas ice skating - the list could go on) Snug’s new study has revealed that the UK are looking to engage in quite the opposite - a night on the sofa with their partner (or potential cuffing-season contender) comes top of the list of the UK’s dating habits this season.
According to the new sofa study by Snug, people in the UK are three times more likely to want to spend their evening on the sofa than out at all, regardless of the fact this is proven as one of the busiest times of the year for dating apps such as Tinder and match.com.
However appealing the living room may sound in the cold winter evenings, it may also have been eating your spare date night pennies, with one fifth of the UK admitting to finding not only £20 but also £50 notes swallowed by their sofa.
So not only is staying in the new going out for couples, but it may not only save you money on taxi fares and expensive meals, and it could mean you finally locate that £20 note you left down the back of the sofa.