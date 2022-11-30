As we move into the official cuffing and cosy season, the days are shorter and the temptation to sit on the sofa in the warmth grows ever more appealing (even on date night). And a new study by leading sofa-in-a-box brand Snug, has revealed exactly that.

To summarise it fond from its research that the UK voted the number one date night as a night in with their significant other on the sofa, people are three times more likely to want to spend their evening on the sofa than out on the town and nearly 25% of the UK would rather cuddle up to a cushion than their partner (can upholstery and cushions really have more cosiness to offer than age-old romance?)

Although the lead up to the festive period includes some of the best date night potentials (pumpkin picking, bonfire night, christmas ice skating - the list could go on) Snug’s new study has revealed that the UK are looking to engage in quite the opposite - a night on the sofa with their partner (or potential cuffing-season contender) comes top of the list of the UK’s dating habits this season.

It's official - staying in is the new going out as most couples prefer a night in on the sofa to heading out on the town

Most Popular

According to the new sofa study by Snug, people in the UK are three times more likely to want to spend their evening on the sofa than out at all, regardless of the fact this is proven as one of the busiest times of the year for dating apps such as Tinder and match.com.

However appealing the living room may sound in the cold winter evenings, it may also have been eating your spare date night pennies, with one fifth of the UK admitting to finding not only £20 but also £50 notes swallowed by their sofa.