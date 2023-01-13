Dr Arthur Cassidy, from Portadown, was speaking after reading Prince Harry's controversial memoir Spare, in a single day. The book has broken sales records and caused intense controversy with its claims about the royal family.

Dr Cassidy specialises in political and celebrity psychology and has many years broadcasting experience across the BBC, Sky News, ITV and RTE and was a specialist contributor to the 2018 ITV Documentary ‘Prince Harry: Four Royal Weddings’.

"Resentment, betrayal and abandonment - those are the key issues I see coming out of this book," Dr Cassidy told the News Letter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London. Harry's memoir 'Spare' has broken sales records and caused intense scrutiny of the royal family.

"There was also the previous trauma not only in his military career but the trauma of losing Diana and then the presumed betrayal by the royal family.

"He has a sense of abandonment, and of being pushed out, almost, by the royal family, and having to go and find a future in America.

"But I think he lacks introspection and doesn't realise how foolish his thinking can be in parts."

Dr Cassidy said the first trauma in Harry's life was being forced to walk behind his mother's coffin at 12-years-of-age, in full glare of the global media.

Portadown psychologist Dr Arthur Cassidy says the main theme of Harry's memoir is resentment - but that forgiveness is possible.

"Developmentally this left an incredible void in his personality development especially in the pre adolescent phase where your identity is forming."

The book "oscillates" between kindness and aggression toward Prince William, he adds.

After Diana’s death the brothers went on very different paths.

"William began to comply with royal protocols such as dignity, respect, loyalty and duty.

"But Harry was much more impulsive and always has been - in many ways like Diana."

He is now "struggling to be validated" because he feels he has now been "robbed" of his royal heritage.

"Meghan tried to virtually replace Diana’s love. She said to him, 'Come on, I will make you secure Harry' and therefore he has become very subservient to her."

Highly intelligent, he believes this support has been marred by machiavellian and narcissistic traits, based on psychologists analysing her interviews.

He says the Queen wanted Meghan to look after the young people of the Commonwealth - but says the book reports the monarch had reservations about the marriage. "In the footage of the wedding you can see the disapproval written all over the Queen's face."

However, he still sees a brighter future is possible.

"I feel they need to have a truce for three to six months, but forgiveness is possible. I think with King Charles there is a genuine willingness to reach out and be part of the emotional healing."

The book reported that Charles said after Harry's birth, ‘Now I have an heir and a spare’ - thus the title of the book.

"Harry often said to Diana that he had a right to be King,” Dr Cassidy adds.

But he does not believe that Harry would relish the pressures of being King - nor that his marriage to Meghan would survive it.