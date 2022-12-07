Belfast is the most social media-obsessed city in the UK and Northern Ireland, with high search interest levels for every platform except Facebook.

The capital of Northern Ireland has the highest Twitter search interest out of any UK city. It also has the second and third-highest searches for YouTube and Instagram, respectively. Belfast's top platforms are Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok.

Newry is ranked the second most social media-obsessed UK city, just behind Belfast, with strong search interest in every top social media platform. TikTok was Newry's most searched social media platform, with the second-highest search interest in that and Pinterest out of any UK city. WhatsApp and YouTube are also popular in Newry, with the third-highest search levels in the UK.

Lisburn is ranked the third most social media-obsessed city in Northern Ireland and sixth in the UK. Data from Google Trends reveals that Lisburn has the highest search levels for Facebook out of any UK city. It also ranked fifth and seventh highest for Instagram and Twitter searches. LinkedIn, WhatsApp and Reddit were also popular in the area.

Salford is the most social media-obsessed city in England and third in the UK, with Google Trends data revealing it has the highest search interest for WhatsApp and LinkedIn out of any UK city. TikTok and Reddit were also popular, ranking fifth and eighth, respectively.

A spokesperson for NewCasinos said: "Social media is a part of our daily lives. This data reveals which UK cities can't get enough social media and the most popular apps in each area over the last year. Reddit had the highest combined search interest across every UK city, followed by WhatsApp and Instagram. Pinterest, Facebook, and Snapchat had the lowest search levels. Despite being some of the biggest social networks, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, Snapchat, and Reddit didn't appear as a top search for any city in the top ten."