1. To increase their pay (37%)2. Better shift management / more flexibility (24%)3. Less stress / improve their mental well-being (21%)4. To find a job that pays breaks and sick pay (9%)5. To feel more respected by management (9%)Anna Maybank, Co-Founder and CEO of Breakroom, commented: “Blue Monday is often referred to as the most depressing day of the year. The festive season is over, the weather is cold, the nights are long, and, this year, the cost-of-living crisis is pushing up costs but not necessarily pay. With more job vacancies in retail, hospitality, logistics and social care than ever before, employers need to work even harder to attract and keep staff. This year, some large employers including Sainsbury’s, Argos, and Greggs have already announced increases in their hourly pay for existing workers to stay competitive. We know from the Breakroom community what makes a good job. This generation of job seekers is not only comparing pay and hours but looking at a range of factors including, flexibility, stress and do they feel valued by their employer. Breakroom gives job-seekers access to this information so they can learn about the best employers and find the jobs that meet their individual needs and expectations.”The Breakroom’s research also revealed that over two-thirds (68%) of shift workers admit to suffering the January blues and finding their job less enjoyable than they did before Christmas.Breakroom’s community of workers has rated over 3,000 UK employers and has surveyed over 440,000 staff about what their job is really like since 2020.