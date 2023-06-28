More than a third of respondents of a recent survey conducted by charity The Reader have said they turn to literature about people experiencing adverse times more now during the cost of living crisis compared with previous years.

The Reader, a UK-wide organisation, provides mental wellbeing support to communities through weekly Shared Reading groups.

It said the recently released report it commissioned showed that as more people risk being pushed into poor mental health due to the financial stress of the ongoing economic crisis that has seen inflation reach dizzying heights and people forced to pay more for staple groceries like milk, sugar and eggs since 1945, books have become a renewed source of comfort.

Survey by The Reader suggests over a third of Britons are turning to books in order to divert themselves from the financial stresses heralded by the ongoing cost of living crisis

Most Popular

Katie Clark, The Reader’s director of literature, said: “The financial stress of the ongoing cost of living crisis is putting more people at risk of poor mental health while, in many places, the support services they need are struggling to cope with demand."