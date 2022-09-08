Cecilia Daly was presenting the weather on BBC Newsline when viewers could hear an alarm tone – a rather jaunty melody emanating from her mobile phone which began playing in the background as she nonchalantly continued relaying the meterological outlook, before apologising to viewers at the end of the broadcast.

Unflappable Cecilia, whose weather broadcast set to the sound of her mobile alarm has been viewed over 75,000 times on social media since the unexpected faux pas, continued her slot like a true professional, but viewers were clearly fascinated by the awkwardness of this most anomalous moment.

As she finished up, Cecilia laughed as she said: "If you can hear a tinkling, I'm really, really, sorry, it's my alarm which has gone off."

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News presenter, Tara Mills, responded: "I thought it was the ice-cream van!"

So how come Cecilia has a mobile phone alarm set to go off at 7pm?

The broadcaster cleared up the mystery on her Twitter account @WeatherCee: “So if you're wondering why I have an alarm going off at 7pm .... it's my 'stop eating' alarm .. my chocolate cut off lol”.

And that might be the reason the BBC star maintains such a slender physique, since she clearly abstains from chocolate biscuits and the like after 7pm when some dietians maintain the metabolism begins to slow down, making it more likely that you will gain weight if you over-indulge in the evenings.

Cecilia Daly smiled her way through the awkwardness after her alarm went off during a recent weather broadcast on BBC Newsline