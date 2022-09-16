Charles was officially announced as King at the First Proclamation on September 10, but it is tradition to wait a sufficient amount of time to mourn before officially coronating a new monarch.

While a date hasn’t been officially announced, the Telegraph has reported that the coronation is likely to be in “spring or summer of next year after a period of mourning“.

When Elizabeth II became Queen, after her father’s death on February 6, 1952, her coronation ceremony wasn’t held until June 3 the following year.

The coronation of Charles will be a streamlined event compared to the service for his mother seven decades ago, and will reflect the new King’s vision for a more modern, and smaller, monarchy.

When Queen Elizabeth II was crowned Queen, a special commemorative medal was issued to mark the occasion.

It was given to over 120,000 chosen people, including royals, government officials and members of the army, air force, navy and police.

It has not been confirmed whether there will be a King Charles III medal yet.

The coronation ceremony is an intricate and lengthy process steeped in tradition.

Senior members of the government and the Church of England will attend, alongside the Prime Minister and other leading members of the Commonwealth.

The ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and has remained relatively unchanged for more than a thousand years.

It will take place in London’s Westminster Abbey, as it has for the past 900 years.

The Archbishop will first confirm Charles’s acceptance of becoming king by reading the coronation oath.

Charles will be asked if he will govern the United Kingdom and other nations of the Commonwealth, if he will do so with law and justice, and if he will maintain Christianity in the nation.

King Charles, seated in the Coronation Chair – known as Edward’s Chair - will hold the sovereign’s sceptre and rod, to represent control of the nation, and the sovereign’s orb, to represent the Christian world.

Charles will be anointed, blessed and consecrated by Archbishop Welby, who will then place the crown of St Edward on Charles’s head.

Camilla is expected to be crowned as Queen Consort during the ceremony as well, after the Queen decided in February, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee, which marked seven decades of her sovereignty, that the Duchess of Cornwall should be granted the title when her husband Charles acceded to the throne.

At 73, Charles is the oldest person in British history to become king.

He is considerably older than his mother was when she became Queen in 1952 at just 25.

Charles is the first new King Britain has had in 70 years.

Before Charles, the oldest King to ascend the throne was King William IV, who was 64 when he was crowned in 1830.

The youngest British monarch at the start of her reign was Mary, Queen of Scots, who became Queen aged six days in 1542.