With Mother’s Day approaching, it can be a stressful time trying to find a thoughtful gift in a short space of time that your mum will love.

Jewellery is one of the gifts that you can count on to put a smile on her face, but it’s not always easy knowing exactly what to choose.

Fortunately, experts at Glamira have highlighted the most suitable gemstones for various personality types to ease the challenge of selecting jewellery, ensuring that your gift will be truly special this Mother’s Day.

Blue topaz ring from Glamira

Calm and collected

If your mum has a calming aura, there are a few stones to pick from which will match this energy through their tranquil hues: blue topaz, sapphire, and aquamarine.

These three stones symbolise loyalty, which makes for a perfect representation of your mum being there for you endlessly – however, sapphire is a deep shade of blue, compared to blue topaz and aquamarine which are more reflective of clear ocean waters – so the former could be a better option for those who wear dark colours.

Passionate

The stones that symbolise love, desire, and passion are garnet, ruby, rose quartz, and pink tourmaline.

No matter how your mum exhibits her passion, whether in her career or her family, these stones are a perfect match for this trait.

Rose quartz and pink tourmaline are both softer shades of pink, suited to those who keep their style somewhat simple - while garnet and ruby are more of an intense red which fits well with those who often wear vibrant colours.

Sophisticated

White sapphire, diamond, and emerald are the epitome of elegance and sophistication.

These stones are a match made in heaven for mums who radiate class and grace, particularly because they are timeless classics.

For those who keep their jewellery subtle, white sapphire and diamond are the route to follow – but for those who like to add a touch of vibrancy with their jewellery, emerald’s vivid shade of green will do just that.

Eccentric

For the mums who are eccentric, one of the most suited stones is tanzanite – it is one of the rarest gemstones on earth, making it an excellent match for those who might be described as unique.

As well as this, smoky quartz has an unusual brown shade, while the green-yellow peridot is associated with magic, making both stones suitable for people who are considered to be quirky.

Keep in mind that peridot and smoky quartz are ideal options for mums who like to wear earth tones, while tanzanite is a striking blue shade which is better for those who opt for bold colours.

Joyful and optimistic

Green tourmaline, citrine and fire opal are all associated with happiness, making them an excellent choice of stone for those high on life and always able to look on the bright side.

Green amethyst symbolises renewal, so if your mum is always optimistic about to new beginnings and challenges, this is yet another suitable stone.

Green tourmaline, citrine, and fire opal are more vibrant in colour than green amethyst, which is a soft shade – so consider the hues your mum normally chooses before selecting one of these stones.

Dominant

The strong and intense purple shade of amethyst as well as the fiery tones of yellow sapphire are incredibly fitting for those with traits of dominance and assertiveness.

As well as this, the solid look of a black diamond symbolises power and confidence.

Black diamonds are more timeless and sophisticated, whereas amethyst and yellow sapphire are bright, so keep in mind your mum’s typical style before deciding on a stone.

A spokesperson from Glamira said: “In the past 30 days, Google searches for ‘Mother’s Day gifts’ in the UK have exploded by 107% since March 15, suggesting that Britons are leaving the occasion last-minute and rushing to find the perfect gift.

“However, there’s still time to find something special – jewellery is one option that is certain to be cherished, given that it is a keepsake.

"Just because it’s last-minute, doesn’t mean it can’t be thoughtful; choosing a gemstone based on your mum’s traits doesn’t only make the decision of what to go for much easier, but it also adds a personal touch that makes it a truly special and memorable gift.”