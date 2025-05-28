Three centuries of News Letter history online as new digital archive of world's oldest English language newspaper launches

Three centuries of reporting from the News Letter, everything from events that shook the entire world to vital moments in the life of Ulster, are now online with the launch of a new digital archive.

Since its creation in 1737, the world’s oldest English language daily paper still in existence has brought the most important information from around the globe and right here at home into the lives of its eager readers.

Started in Joy’s Entry, one of a series of now-landmark narrow alleyways in the centre of Belfast, the News Letter is 50 years older than the Times of London and turns 288 this year.

From today (29th) newly digitised versions of all known surviving editions from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries are available for the public to peruse thanks to a joint project with the Northern Ireland Office, the British Library and online platform Findmypast.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn (centre) views newly digitised historic editions of the News Letter during a visit to the British Library in London, accompanied by British Library Chief Executive Rebecca Lawrence and Richard Hall, DC Thomson Deputy Chair.

Announcing the launch, Secretary of State Hilary Benn visited the British Library in London to view the new additions to the online archive, and said it was “wonderful to be able to view the newly digitised editions of the News Letter”.

“Bringing Northern Ireland’s newspaper heritage to a global audience will encourage research, exploration and appreciation of Northern Ireland’s rich political and cultural history,” said Mr Benn.

“This UK government project has opened up a unique resource to readers and researchers in nations around the world with historic links to Northern Ireland, including the USA.”

The collection is available online through the British Newspaper Archive and on Findmypast. It can also be viewed freely at the British Library sites in London and Yorkshire, as well as at any library or by any private individual around the world with a subscription.

The oldest surviving edition of the News Letter, from October 1738. The paper was founded the previous year, in September 1737, but the first 13 months of publications are lost.

Lee Wilkinson, managing director of DC Thomson History, which owns Findmypast, said the firm is delighted to enable more people to access a rich resource documenting NI’s past, at the click of a mouse.

He said: “Over the past 15 years, through our unique relationship with the British Library, we have been able to bring millions of these key historical records to communities across the globe, so that families and researchers alike can uncover and understand their heritage.”

The British Library provided originals of the News Letter in microfilm and newspaper format, which were then digitised by Findmypast.

For Rebecca Lawrence, chief executive of the British Library, making centuries of News Letter editions available online “preserves a vital piece” of Ulster’s heritage.

“We are thrilled to make all known surviving copies of the News Letter accessible for the first time through the British Newspaper Archive, in partnership with Findmypast and the UK government,” she said.

"As the world’s oldest English language general daily newspaper still in circulation, the historic Belfast title offers insight into centuries of life, politics, and culture in Northern Ireland and beyond.

“The British Library is custodian of one of the world’s largest news archives, with over 60m newspaper issues dating back to the 1600s, alongside growing collections of broadcast and digital news.

"Digitising all known surviving copies of the News Letter and making them available online preserves a vital piece of heritage and opens up the archive to researchers around the world.”