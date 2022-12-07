With Christmas just around the corner, little ones around the world are counting down the days until Santa and his elves pay them a visit. However, the excitement can come at a cost when the kids struggle to sleep as they wait for the big day ahead.

Sleep experts Bed Kingdom have highlighted some tips to get the children to sleep well on Christmas Eve.

Fill the morning with exercise

It's always a challenge getting children to sleep the night before the Big Day when they discover the cornucopia of presents Santa has left for them. Follow some of our top tips to alleviate this annual difficulty

Whether it’s a family walk or perhaps their favourite sport, taking the little ones for some morning exercise will promote better sleep at night by burning off energy. If you’re lucky enough to see some sunshine, this is a bonus, as it helps to set the body’s natural clock for better sleep.

Keep them away from sugary foods after midday

While it may seem a tricky task, it will prove much more of a challenge trying to get the children to sleep if they’ve had high-sugar foods near bedtime. By causing excess energy production, they will be overstimulated and therefore be kept awake resulting in disruptions during the night. Instead, try sugar-free jelly or juice with no added sugar if you need to satisfy their sweet tooth after midday.

Keeping them up late will prevent a good night’s sleep

While it may seem like a later bedtime will help your child to sleep better at night, it will in fact do the opposite. Young children who are overtired will find it much more difficult to get some shut eye, and it will only prevent them from getting enough sleep if you plan on waking up particularly early on Christmas Day.

Give them a sleep-inducing snack before bed

A late-night snack will ensure children don’t have any awakenings during the night, but it’s important to choose something that induces sleep rather than fights it, like fatty and sugary foods. Bananas are both healthy and sleep-inducing as they calm the body and relax the muscles; pair it with a glass of milk, as this will make it much easier to rest due to containing tryptophan, a sleep promoting amino acid.

Keep things calm on the evening

If your way of celebrating the festivities as a family includes lots of activities, it will work in your favour to keep these for the afternoon and have a calm atmosphere for the evening. Having an earlier dinner than usual will not only help the little ones prepare for bedtime, but it’s one way to keep them occupied without having to get them too excited – and having bath time afterwards is an extra way to fill the time and relax them.

Don’t alter their night-time routine