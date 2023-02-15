With many cats needing homes in the UK, Cats Protection centres are often full. There are countless cats waiting for an owner to give them love, care and attention.

Cats Protecion aim to make sure all cats and kittens in their care are ready for their new homes. When you adopt a cat with Cats Protection, you can be sure they have received:

a health check by a veterinary professional; worming treatment, vaccinations against cat flu and enteritis; neutering, where appropriate ; the option of four weeks' free Petplan insurance (whichever branch or centre you adopt from).

Cats Protection rehome around 36,000 cats across the UK every year

Where is your nearest branch of Cats Protection?

In Northern Ireland you will find branches at Dundonald, Greater Belfast, Downpatrick, Ballymena, Armagh and Coleraine.

Kittens for adoption with Cats Protection

While kittens can be cute to look at, they need additional care and patience from their owners. They are likely to be more energetic than older cats too - something worth thinking about before you consider kittens for adoption.

Cats Protection's homing process

While its branches and centres are all unique, Cats Protection aims to make the cat adoption process as easy as possible. You can find the opening times and address details of each centre by typing your postcode into their handy ‘Find us’ tool.

Please note: all of the centres and branches are currently appointment only.

Here’s how the adoption process works: once you’ve found a cat, either using our Find-a-cat tool or by speaking to Cats Protection on the phone, you’ll need to fill in a homing questionnaire.

The cat matching process will then be completed. This helps us to ensure that you and your pet are right for each other.

You may be given the option to meet your potential pet by making an appointment to visit them in the centre.

Living in rented accommodation? You might need a letter from your landlord. You can find out more about how to go about this with the Purrfect Landlords campaign.

You’ll then fill in some paperwork to adopt your cat, pay your adoption fee and arrange a date to collect your new companion.

What is Cats Protection's adoption fee?

The adoption fee varies for different branches and centres. Some may have to pay more for veterinary treatment than others, and some have higher costs in looking after cats.

The adoption fee goes towards paying some of the cost of your cat's health check, neutering and vaccinations.

Cats Protection is the UK's largest feline welfare charity

It helps an average of 166,000 cats and kittens every year thanks in no small part to its network of over 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.

Buying a cat? Why you should adopt from Cats Protection instead

The organisarion’s centres are full of cats and kittens seeking a permanent home – every year on average Cats Protection rehomes 36,000 cats. It aims to encourage potential owners to consider adopting from them or other welfare organisations to ensure all cats have the opportunity to be homed.