There's something magical about watching the changing of the seasons and thankfully in Belfast there are many places to choose from!

We've put together our favourite places to take in the autumn leaves near Belfast.

Botanic Gardens

Botanic Gardens is the ideal spot for an autumn walk close to the city centre.

Located on the same site as the Ulster Museum, Belfast's Botanic Gardens are well known for the wide range of flora and fauna.

Featuring vibrant autumn leaves, this is the ideal spot to enjoy the season close to the city.

Belvoir Forest Park

Boasting a looping network of paths set alongside the south bank River Lagan, this impressive spot covers 75 hectares and is only a 25 minute drive from the centre of Belfast.

A working forest within the city, it's a unique space that provides plenty of places to enjoy the changing of the leaves.

Divis and Black Mountain

This mountain on the outskirts of Belfast is owned by the National Trust and boasts stunning views from Belfast's highest point.

On a good day you can see spectacular views of Lough Neagh, the Mourne Mountains and Strangford Lough.

Cavehill Country Park

This spot not only offers spectacular view across the city, but of the changing leaves as well.

The site boasts a mix of woodland and there are plenty of trails to choose from.

Redburn Country Park

Just outside East Belfast, this park offers picturesque views of Belfast Lough and Docks.

There are a variety of leafy walks available and if you're lucky you might even spot the park's resident red squirrels.

Cregagh Glen

Walking along the Cregagh Glen will make you feel like you aren't in Belfast anymore!

Featuring a picturesque waterfall and wooden walkway which takes you from the woods up to a field in the Castlereagh Hills that has impressive views across the city.

Slievenacloy Nature Reserve

Set in the Belfast Hills, Slievenacloy is a species-rich grassland in Northern Ireland.

Autumn brings waxcap fungi to the grassland, with this location being the second best place to see it in all of Ireland.

The most striking of the waxcap fungi is the vibrant pink regal waxcap.

Bog Meadows Nature Reserve

Set in the heart of Belfast, the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve features rich meadows, reedbeds, ponds and hedgerows that are teeming with wildlife.

In autumn, you can spot flocks of fieldfare and redwing, who have travelled all the way from Scandinavia.

The Waterworks, Belfast

Located in the north of the city, the Waterworks features scenic views and a pond that is home to a variety of wildfowl.

There are woodland trials and plenty of spots to take in the spectacular foliage.

Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park

Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park boasts over 128 acres and features woodland walks, a walled garden, a Japanese-style garden and is home to the City of Belfast International Rose Garden.

This place ticks all the boxes for a family day out, there are plenty of spectacular autumnal sights to see.

Watch out for further guides on places to visit across Northern Ireland!