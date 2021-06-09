105 new positive cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours in NI

Another 105 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in NI in the last 24 hours, the latest Department of Health dashboard has revealed.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 3:39 pm

The number of positive cases confirmed jumps to 585 for the last seven days.

This is up from a total of 470 positive cases in the previous seven days.

There have been no further deaths in the same time period, leaving the death toll at 2,154.

And for a second day there are NO patients with Covid-19 in ICU in our hospitals.

Meanwhile there are 18 patients being treated for Covid-19 in NI hospitals.

There is now one case of Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.

The latest dashboard also reveals that to date 1,826, 614 vaccines have been administered in total in NI.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/12/2020 A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine