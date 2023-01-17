The report was made to Police Derry and Strabane who add the accidents happened “in areas across the city, in Strabane, Slaughtmanus & Donemana”.

"If you’re driving please slow down & keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you,” their post adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier @TrafficwatchNI reported that low temperatures were this morning ‘causing a lot of problems with push buttons freezing on pedestrian crossings’.

They say the difficulty is “making a permanent demand stopping traffic even when nobody present!”.

They add that now “over 60 site locations reporting problems - please be patient!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow captured vt trafficwatchNI

General view of the Emergency services Creggan Hill, Derry / Londonderry after heavy snow and icy conditions in the area meant cars were unable to use the road. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

General view of the Emergency services Creggan Hill, Derry / Londonderry after heavy snow and icy conditions in the area meant cars were unable to use the road. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.