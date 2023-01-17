19 'reported road traffic collisions since 5pm yesterday through to this morning' after heavy snowfall in city
Police are cautioning motorists to ‘please take care on the roads’ after reports of 19 road traffic collisions since 5pm yesterday.
The report was made to Police Derry and Strabane who add the accidents happened “in areas across the city, in Strabane, Slaughtmanus & Donemana”.
"If you’re driving please slow down & keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you,” their post adds.
Earlier @TrafficwatchNI reported that low temperatures were this morning ‘causing a lot of problems with push buttons freezing on pedestrian crossings’.
They say the difficulty is “making a permanent demand stopping traffic even when nobody present!”.
They add that now “over 60 site locations reporting problems - please be patient!”