20 mph speed limit introduced at rural primary schools

A part-time 20 mph speed limit introduced at seven rural primary schools, it has emerged.

A statement from the Department for Infrastructure reveals new part-time speed limits of 20 mph will be introduced outside seven rural primary schools on September 18 2018.

The new speed limits are at schools near Ballygowan, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Donaghadee, Lurgan and Magherafelt.

The 20 mph limit will be in place at the following schools from September 18:

· Carrickmannon Road, Ballygowan adjacent to Carrickmannon Primary School;

· Finvoy Road, Ballymoney adjacent to the Carrowreagh Primary School;

· Ballynaskeagh Road, Banbridge adjacent to Bronte Primary School;

· Curragh Road, Coleraine adjacent to Culcrow Primary School;

· Ballyhay Road, Ballyvester Road and Killaughey Road, Donaghadee adjacent to Ballyvester Primary School;

· Derrymore Road, Lurgan adjacent to St Marys Primary School, Gawleys Gate, Lurgan; and

· Ballyronan Road and Oaklea Road, Magherafelt adjacent to Woods Primary School.

According to the statement the Department is also consulting on introducing part time speed limits at two further schools in the Londonderry area.

New legislation will reduce the National Speed Limit to 20 mph for a short time at the start and end of the school day when pupils are arriving in the morning and leaving school in the afternoon. This will be for a distance of 400-500 metres along adjacent roads in the vicinity of each school and will be enforceable by the PSNI.

Motorists should be aware of, and adhere to, the new arrangements in the vicinity of these schools. Lighting on the signs (Wig Wag lights) will advise motorists when the speed limit is in effect. These signs will remain off for most of the time but will light up at the start and end of the school day. Installation of the required signage and lighting will be complete on or shortly after 18 September 2018.