4 Corners Festival to bring young people together through sports

One of the many activities taking place within the festival is the Game of 4 Corners on Wednesday February 7 from 6-9pm, which sees young people from all areas of Belfast brought together through the power of sports.

Now in its 12th year, the 4 Corners Festival was conceived as a way to inspire people from across the city to transform it for the peace and wellbeing of all.

The festival, which features a range of music, discussion, sport and faith-inspired events, will run until February 11 in venues in all four corners of the city.

From left, Abdelmonieum and Maryam Salman, Ed Petersen of 4 Corners Festival and Joshua Curtis

PeacePlayers NI are facilitating the event, open to all young people aged 11 to 14, of sport and team activities, focusing on positive lessons and outcomes, on and off the court.

Games such as Gaelic football, soccer, basketball and rugby will be played by integrated teams from Belfast as well as having on-site PeacePlayers Coaches and mentors to help participants throughout the 3-hour long event.

During the event the young people will hear inspiring stories from local sportsmen and women and be encouraged to consider how they can contribute to a positive culture on and off the pitch.

Gareth Harper, PeacePlayers managing director, said he was delighted to once again work with the 4 Corners Festival team to co-design an exciting and high energy event.

He said: "PeacePlayers coaches will be on hand to lend their expertise of facilitating fun, engaging and inclusive peace building through sport activities to what will be an amazing event.

“Young people from the four corners of the city will have the opportunity, some for the first time, to play and learn together about sports from Northern Ireland's rich cultural heritage."

Pre-registration is required for this event which is open to individuals and youth groups from across Belfast. Visit the 4 Corners Festival website for details on how to register.

Ed Peterson of Clonard Monastery, representing the 4 Corners Festival, explained that the event is aimed at bringing young people from all communities, backgrounds and corners of the city together.

He said: “I love the overall ethos of the 4 Corners Festival to encourage all of us to get out of our corner of the city, not only just the geographical corner of the city to experience other parts of Belfast but also just around other ideas and opportunities.

“Young people can meet new people and explore various different subject matters together with people from different areas of Belfast or even beyond.”

The 4 Corners Festival is supported by The Executive Office's Central Good Relations Fund, The Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund and Belfast City Council Good Relations Fund.

This year’s theme Our stories…Towards A Culture Of Hope is about showcasing our city and our people’s stories reflecting the essence of belonging and unity within the city’s diverse community.

The upcoming festival’s suite of events is designed to entice people out of their own ‘corners’ of the city and into new places where they will encounter new perspectives, new ideas and hopefully meet new friends.