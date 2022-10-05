999 call handlers to go on strike in Northern Ireland tomorrow, says trade union

John Devlin 29/07/2022. GLASGOW. BT workers on the picket line in Glasgow. CWU members in Northern Ireland and across the UK, including 999 call handlers, are to take part in further strike action tomorrow

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in call centres across the UK are walking out on Thursday, with further strikes planned for October 10, 20 and 24.

A spokesperson for the union said: "These strikes include the 30,000 Openreach engineers and 10,000 BT call centre workers who have taken action in previous months in opposition to BT Group management’s imposition of an incredibly low flat-rate pay rise of just £1,500."

Northern Ireland union representative Erin Massey confirmed the intention of 999 call handlers to take part in the strike, saying: "It was not an easy ask to request our 999 staff to come out in solidarity but, they are coming out in large numbers, although they understand the importance of their roll to the public.

"They also fully disagree with the contempt shown to them by the Company who can dish out millions of profits to themselves in pay raises and bonuses including the shareholders. Yet they can’t give their employees a decent pay rise, plus they choose to ignore the Union and the agreement’s we had with them and instead impose a measly 2% , which is in fact a pay cut when measured against the cost of living increases."

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “This dispute is modern Britain in a nutshell: lives are at risk because a company’s top brass won’t listen to workers.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but our union’s repeated attempts to initiate discussions was declined by a management who clearly believe they are above negotiating a fair deal for people who make massive profits for them.

“999 operators are using foodbanks, they’re worried about the cost of living and are being stretched to the limit.

“Good will won’t pay the bills, and vital services are now being hampered because of corporate greed.”

