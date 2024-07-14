Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Black Institution has issued a “big thank you” to the tens of thousands of people who came to Scarva on Saturday – whilst also warning that trust in politics is falling “to an all-time low”.

Rev William Anderson, the movement’s sovereign grand master, made the comments after the day of festivities that saw a procession of some 4,800 participants (including almost 70 bands and nine visiting preceptories, including visitors from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the USA”.

The resolutions read out on the day however contained notes of foreboding, saying that trust in the entire political system is ebbing due to the failure to full leave the EU, and warning that Christianity is under attack.

The annual event, complete with its famous “sham fight” between historical royal rivals William and James, followed a peaceful Twelfth of July a day earlier.

Tens of thousands of visitors converged on the Co Down village of Scarva for the annual Sham Fight and parade organised by the Royal Black Institution

“We say a big thank-you to all who travelled to Scarva, from near and far, to witness the pageantry and spectacle of the traditional event,” said Rev Anderson.

"The members of the Sir Alfred Buller RBP 1000 must be commended for their diligence and dedication in organising this large-scale cultural event at Scarva, as well as the tidy-up of the Demesne after the crowds had left.

“Their sterling efforts continue to ensure that the 13th of July at Scarva is one of the major cultural events in the parading calendar.

“The event attracts the highest calibre of musicians from the marching bands community and the day would not be the same without their invaluable contribution.”

Here were the resolutions read out on the day:

1: Faith

Our Christian Faith is under attack from extreme forms of religion and secularism. Much of this can be attributed to the lack of understanding around the basics of the Christian Faith.

Therefore, we call upon our members to seek the enabling Power of the Holy Spirit to reinvigorate them in their Christian Faith and undertake the work of the Great Commission as found in Matthew’s Gospel Chapter 28, verses 19-20: “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”

That is how we will make a change in our lives, in our families and within our community.

2: Loyalty

We take this opportunity to renew our loyalty to His Majesty King Charles III, especially as he recovers from his illness.

As Sir Knights of the Royal Black Institution assembled here today, we wish our King a speedy recovery and pray that God will strengthen him so that he may return to his role within our Royal Family.

We also remember Her Royal Highness Catherine Princess of Wales and wish her a speedy recovery, so that she will soon be able to return to the side of her beloved husband His Royal Highness Prince William.

It is our earnest prayer that as loyal subjects our King and members of the Royal Family may ever give us cause to say, “God save the King!”

3: Constitutional

The citizenship of those who reside in Northern Ireland continues to be under the authority of the European Union.

This, despite promises made by His Majesty’s Government to remove the powers of the European Union to rule over this part of the United Kingdom. Such is the hurt felt by many citizens in Northern Ireland that trust in our government and the political system is falling to an all-time low.