A funeral service for young footballer Kaylee Black will take place in Belfast this morning

Her funeral service will be held at Seaview Presbyterian Church at 10.15am and afterwards at Ballyclare Cemetery.

The football club said everyone involved with Crusaders was “deeply saddened” to hear the news of Kaylee’s passing.

A GoFundMe online appeal, launched to provide financial support to Kaylee’s family, had raised more than £9,000 by yesterday afternoon.

The appeal was set up by William Mayne, who said: “Words cannot explain what the family of Kaylee Black are going through.

“A talented young footballer who played for Crusaders girls team, has left a massive space in the hearts of her family.”

Also paying tribute to Kaylee, Crusaders Strikers said: “Everyone at Crusaders is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our U13 Titans player Kaylee Black.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first team game at Seaview.”

​Kaylee’s aunt Carol Weatherup said: “RIP to my beautiful, stunning niece Kaylee. You were the most loving, beautiful, intelligent girl with pure talent and love for football. My heart’s broken. You are and were so loved baby girl.”

​DUP MLA Phillip Brett described Kaylee’s death as “an unimaginable loss at such a young age,” and added: “Her many friends, teammates and coaches will miss her greatly.”

​A number of messages of support also came from local football teams, including Antrim Town Women FC who said the club “would like to send our condolences to the family, friends and team mates of young Crusaders Strikers FC player Kaylee Black at this sad time, our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

The club also had a message for its own players. The statement added: “If any of our members at the club need to talk please don't hesitate to reach out, we are always here to listen.”

