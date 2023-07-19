The Ulster Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) said kittens had been discovered in boxes or bags at bus stops, road sides and in the countryside, according to the BBC.

And in recent weeks more than 50 kittens were handed into the USPCA centre near Newry, County Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of them were discovered by walkers, joggers or road workers.

Whilst unwanted kittens are not a new phenomenon as kittens are usually born between April and September in what is known as the "kitten season". What is remarkable is the number of posts of kittens available for adoption to the ‘right family’ on social media.

Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary have posted numerous reports in recent weeks of an influx of kittens at their Co Antrim sanctuary.

In one hard-hitting post they say: “Please please please stop offering kittens or any animal free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Get your own cats spayed/ neutered. It is your responsibility.

kittens dropped off at Crosskennan Animal Sanctuary

"Rescues are left picking up the pieces time after time.

"That's just for the lucky ones. We have to try and not think about the others.

"The cycle of kittens having kittens, of poor defenceless kittens being dumped in woods or in boxes at the side of busy roads has to stop,” adds the post.

"Owners have to be responsible for their animals.

Kittens dropped off at Crosskennan Animal Sanctuary

"Rescues will always be there to help in whatever way they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Help to rehome, giving advice, helping to trap etc but unfortunately cannot take in every cat/kitten.

"If this gets at least one person to get their cats neutered then it will be worth it.

"Speak to cats protection about their neutering scheme also.”

Kittens at Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary in Antrim.

An earlier post alerted the public to kittens Tiny and Misty and the animal centre said they were ‘taking rehoming applications for these two beautiful boys’.

‘They are bonded and are to be rehomed together’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Both are approximately 10 weeks old. Tiny has had both vaccinations and microchipped and Misty has had his 1st vaccination and microchip. Both will need neutered when approx 5 mths old.