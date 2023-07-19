Abandoned kittens influx reported around Northern Ireland by charities - some discovered in boxes, bags at bus stops or dumped on the road side
The Ulster Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) said kittens had been discovered in boxes or bags at bus stops, road sides and in the countryside, according to the BBC.
And in recent weeks more than 50 kittens were handed into the USPCA centre near Newry, County Down.
Most of them were discovered by walkers, joggers or road workers.
Whilst unwanted kittens are not a new phenomenon as kittens are usually born between April and September in what is known as the "kitten season". What is remarkable is the number of posts of kittens available for adoption to the ‘right family’ on social media.
Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary have posted numerous reports in recent weeks of an influx of kittens at their Co Antrim sanctuary.
In one hard-hitting post they say: “Please please please stop offering kittens or any animal free.
"Get your own cats spayed/ neutered. It is your responsibility.
"Rescues are left picking up the pieces time after time.
"That's just for the lucky ones. We have to try and not think about the others.
"The cycle of kittens having kittens, of poor defenceless kittens being dumped in woods or in boxes at the side of busy roads has to stop,” adds the post.
"Owners have to be responsible for their animals.
"Rescues will always be there to help in whatever way they can.
"Help to rehome, giving advice, helping to trap etc but unfortunately cannot take in every cat/kitten.
"If this gets at least one person to get their cats neutered then it will be worth it.
"Speak to cats protection about their neutering scheme also.”
An earlier post alerted the public to kittens Tiny and Misty and the animal centre said they were ‘taking rehoming applications for these two beautiful boys’.
‘They are bonded and are to be rehomed together’.
‘Both are approximately 10 weeks old. Tiny has had both vaccinations and microchipped and Misty has had his 1st vaccination and microchip. Both will need neutered when approx 5 mths old.
‘Misty is shyer than Tiny and gains confidence from him. Both are loving , affectionate and playful. If you can offer a home please fill in an online via this link https://www.crosskennanlane.co.uk/cat-re-homing-application’